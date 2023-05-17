The Town of O’Leary has taken the next step in the review of its official plan, hosting a public meeting on May 11 to give the community a chance to share their opinion on the next phase in the re-zoning process.
Housing was one of the big topics of discussion, and planner Samantha Murphy, of SJ Murphy Planning & Consulting, discussed some of the matters that would need to be addressed within the town in regard to that issue.
There’s a diversity of what can be built in town. Tiny houses (homes between 100 and 400 square feet) aren’t addressed in the town’s bylaws, while mini homes (homes between 600 to 1,300 square feet) are permitted in some areas. New mobile homes (prefabricated structures built in a factory on a permanently attached chassis before being transported to site) aren’t permitted at all.
“My understanding is, if we get a specific zone for tiny homes or mini homes, instead of mixing them all through town, would that be (easier)?” asked Mayor Eric Gavin.
Ms Murphy explained that if it’s done that way, any time a project comes forward, the town would have to go through a re-zoning process, which would only add more hurdles.
“We’re looking at where it would be appropriate to allow the mini homes and tiny homes, but there’s still a sense that mobile homes are not necessarily felt to be appropriate or suitable within the town limits,” said Ms Murphy. “We’re going to need 20,000 to 26,000 new units in the next 10 years on PEI. We’re really trying to find more ways to make it possible to add homes for people.”
Another suggestion at the meeting was finding ways to introduce density to every zone.
“One idea that we’re wondering about is an R1 (Single Family Residential) that’s no longer single-detached or single family zone, but it’s a low density zone,” said Ms Murphy. “The big shift in what we’re looking at is the two unit, whether it’s a duplex or semi-detached would also be permitted in this zone, as would be your mini homes and tiny homes, but not mobile homes.”
Under this shift, zones listed as R2 (Two-Unit Residential) would be medium density, meaning there would be single and two unit properties, but also a limited number of town houses. Zones listed as R3 (Multi-Residential) would be a mixed density, with pretty much any type of dwelling with the exception of tiny homes or mini homes.
The other big area of focus has been commercial spaces. Under the proposed map, most of Main Street would be zoned commercial, but residential properties would still be permitted use.
“We need both, it’s trying to find that balance and appropriate places for both to ensure that they both can survive,” said Councillor Darren MacKinnon
One idea is to expand commercial use on Main Street, with a full range of permitted uses so no one with a non-commercial use on the street, like housing, would feel pressure to change if they aren’t ready or interested in doing so.
“If you want to keep the core as concentrated as possible, your choice if you need more commercial space is to stretch out along Main Street, which is still not terribly long, or you’ll start to intrude on residential space,” said Ms Murphy.
The suggested plan is looking at home-based businesses, something many found were more of a possibility during the pandemic, and making things more flexible. Some places have permitted home-based businesses in dwellings that aren’t single-detached, like apartments.
“A lot of the home-based businesses, you would never know it’s there, but you would have the opportunity to look at it on a case by case basis,” said Ms Murphy.
Bev Shaw, the town’s chief administration officer, asked about expanding town boundaries, and whether Ms Murphy had any suggestions.
“You can’t entertain changes in zoning until it’s within your jurisdiction,” said Ms Murphy. “It’s a future discussion, but it would have to happen very quickly after the boundary extension was approved.”
Christine Morgan, one of the residents in attendance, attended the last planning board meeting in January. She said she understands the need for expanding the commercial area along Main Street, but is concerned if more residential areas are re-zoned into commercial areas O’Leary’s might lose its small town feel.
“I thought tonight really clarified a lot of what the general discussion was back in January,” she said. “This made things very clear about what direction the town is heading, and as a relatively new resident, it’s good to know.”
Information gathered at the meeting will go into preparing the almost final drafts that will go back to the planning board. All comments from the public are due by May 31.
There will be one final meeting, where the documents for the official plan will be more or less in their final state.
“It doesn’t mean they can’t be changed, but the changes are largely in response to what we might hear from the public,” said Ms Murphy. “If we need to go in a completely different direction than we haven’t ever raised before, we would have to have another public meeting, so we’re trying to get as much direction from you tonight as possible.”
