Re-Zoning Meeting

Samantha Murphy, of SJ Murphy Planning & Consulting, lead consultant in the Town of O’Leary’s review of its official plan, shows Councillors Blake Adams (left) and Darren MacKinnon (right) the differences between how O’Leary is currently zoned, and the proposal for how it will be zoned during a public meeting on May 11. The meeting was held to give the community a chance to share their opinion on the next steps in the re-zoning process. Jillian Trainor photo

The Town of O’Leary has taken the next step in the review of its official plan, hosting a public meeting on May 11 to give the community a chance to share their opinion on the next phase in the re-zoning process.

Housing was one of the big topics of discussion, and planner Samantha Murphy, of SJ Murphy Planning & Consulting, discussed some of the matters that would need to be addressed within the town in regard to that issue.

O’Leary Re-Zoning

Samantha Murphy, of SJ Murphy Planning & Consulting, lead consultant, addressed some of the matters that would need to be addressed within the town in regard to housing during a public meeting to give the community a chance to share their opinion on the next steps in the re-zoning process. She said there’s a diversity of what can be built in town. Tiny houses aren’t addressed in the town’s bylaws, while mini homes are permitted in some areas. New mobile homes aren’t permitted at all. Jillian Trainor photo

