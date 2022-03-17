As gas prices continue to rise, O’Leary’s recreation director believes now is a good time to consider more alternative options when it comes to transportation.
“It’s something that we want to build in the town as far as not just a healthy lifestyle, but community interactions and getting back out,” said Andrew Avery.
Mr Avery said there has been work done over the last year on the town’s outlying areas to improve active transportation in the region, including widening of some roads to make them easier for drivers, walkers, and cyclists to share.
To help pay for this, the town was able to access money from the Active Transportation Fund. The $25 million provincial program is part of the Sustainable Transportation Action Plan, which focuses on reducing transportation emissions while encouraging more walking, cycling and community transit. Along with installing or widening paved shoulders, active transportation investments can include new walking and bike paths, and connecting existing walking and cycling trails.
The Town of O’Leary has also done a major sidewalk project on both Water and Community Street. Mr Avery said he’s hoping there’s going to be more work down the road if the town can secure more money from the fund, as the town really wants to encourage active transportation in the community for all ages.
“If you live or work in the Town of O’Leary, you might consider making some efforts now to start avoiding as short a trip as possible,” he said. “You see it all the time, people are coming into town and they’re going to the Co-op, and they’re hopping in the car and going to the bank, or to Home Hardware, and all of that is walking distance. It doesn’t take you that much longer to walk those extra steps compared to hopping in your vehicle and going door to door.”
One O’Leary resident working on becoming more active is John Martin, who purchased a new fat bike in January. The bike gets its name from its tires, which are significantly thicker than normal bike tires, allowing for easier travel across the snow.
“I really didn’t know anyone who owned one beforehand,” he said. “But when the curling club was closing for the winter, I said what are my options going to be for exercise and socialization, and I thought of the fat bike. It’s a cardio workout no matter what, but if you’re in conditions that are less than ideal, your heart is just pumping.”
Mr Martin typically takes the fat bike out an average of twice a week, adding it’s fun to go out on the bike after a snowstorm when the plows have made a path. He admits to getting a few curious looks from residents when he passes by.
“I think generally they’re impressed,” he said. “I think increasingly people are realizing there are options other than cars.”
The bike is more for recreational purposes, but Mr Martin said if he lived in the city, he would consider putting studs on the tires to bike to and from work.
It’s unclear whether gas prices will continue to increase, or go down, like they did on March 11. But one thing is for sure, Mr Avery plans on continuing efforts to find ways residents can get around without gas.
“Active Transportation is not something new, it’s something that’s been trying to become a movement for the last 20 years or better,” said Mr Avery. “When we’re seeing these record high has prices on top of the already record high gas prices, maybe this might be the kick people need to get more active, and get healthier, use the sidewalks, get their bikes back out, or go purchase a new one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.