O’Leary wants to extend their boundaries to incorporate land owned by the town.
The land in question is adjacent to the lagoon. The town owns the land, but the properties are just outside their boundaries and located in the unincorporated area of Unionvale.
“Some of it is bordering along Main Street and we want to bring that land that the town owns now into the town,” explained Bev Shaw, the CAO for O’Leary.
However, the decision before council was if they wanted to annex properties on both sides of the O’Leary Road, roughly 15 lots in total, ‘to square off the boundaries’ or simply extend the boundaries to include just the land owned by the town on the lagoon side of the road.
There are about six properties bordering the land owned by the town on the lagoon side and about nine properties on the opposite side of the road.
That would mean any residential homes or commercial businesses on those properties would no longer be part of Unionvale but would be part of O’Leary and subject to municipal taxes.
Councillor Blake Adams suggested if council decided to go forward with annexing all the lots that they would offer residents in that area an exemption from municipal taxes for seven years, something the town has done in the past when they’ve extended their boundaries before.
The town would hire Planner Samantha Murphy with SJ Murphy Planning & Consulting to do the application process of extending their boundaries for a cost of $2,000 plus tax.
Councillor Darrel Wood made the motion to annex all the properties on both side of the road to bring them into the town, that Ms Murphy be hired to do the application process for the town and if the annexation was successful that residents wouldn’t pay any municipal taxes for seven years.
Although the motion was made and passed, the annexation is not a done deal yet. An application to extend O’Leary’s boundaries still has to be submitted to the Island Regulatory And Appeals Commission (IRAC) for approval. That process would include public consultations and there’s no guarantee IRAC would grant final approval to the annexation.
