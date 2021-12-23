As Christmas draws closer and closer, the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) are preparing for a Christmas Eve visit with Santa Claus, a tradition that goes back over 40 years.
“That first year, the firefighters got together and decorated one of our fire trucks, and Santa gladly came along and hopped on the truck,” said Kevin Arsenault, a member of the OVFD. “A few of the firefighters drove Santa around town and gave him a tour of O’Leary and the outlying communities like Unionvale and Knutsford.”
The Man in Red was so happy with how things went, he decided to make it an annual event. Every year, he arrives at the fire station in the afternoon to get ready, and once he’s got his gear on, he hops in the fire truck, and pays a visit to residents in the area.
“He typically is pretty excited to start his Island trip here in the Town of O’Leary,” said Mr Arsenault. “He’s seen many different weather conditions over the years. It’s gone from Santa being too hot because it was an exceptionally warm Christmas Eve, he’s had to use an umbrella on occasion because it was a particularly rainy day.”
Mr Arsenault said while there can be some comparisons to Santa Claus parades that happen throughout the season, this is different. There are no other floats or anything else that would typically be part of a parade, it’s just Santa making his way around, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Love for the event spans across all generations, from the young, to the older residents of the area.
“When Santa first came to visit, they were in their late 30s and raising the children that are now raising the children that are now seeing Santa,” said Mr Arsenault. “It’s multi-generational, and I have strong feelings that if Santa was not able to make it in a particular year, there would be a lot of disappointment. We make sure that Santa has a nice, comfortable ride around town, and we make sure the fire department stops when Santa wants to stop.”
This year, Mr Arsenault said there are plans in the works for a special guest. He didn’t say who exactly this guest is, but he hinted their home is on Mount Crumpit, and they’re quite fond of onions.
The tour starts in the western part of the region, at the old car dealership in Knutsford. It then continues on as far east as the West Prince Veterinary Clinic, then north as far as Stewart Lane, and south as far as Buchanan Road. This means if Santa wasn’t able to go down a particular street, it won’t take very long to find him.
One thing the OVFD takes pride in is the fact that the Christmas Eve tour has never been cancelled. It’s also the only department that does something like this outside of events like Christmas parades, and is the only fire department that does this on Christmas Eve.
One thing Mr Arsenault enjoys about taking part is the look on children’s faces when they see the Man in Red.
“For the little ones, it’s the excitement that this is the night,” he said. “We’ve seen Santa at many other locations, which is all build up to this is the night. The look of wonderment in the little ones’ eyes is priceless.”
While there are concerns about COVID-19, Mr Arsenault hopes it’s not going to have a severe impact on the tour. He said the department doesn’t encourage anyone to gather in groups waiting for Santa to arrive. He will visit household by household, and will be observing social distance regulations. This unfortunately means he likely won’t be able to give out hugs, but he’s going to do his best to accommodate everyone.
Though he’s taken part in the tour several times over the years, Mr Arsenault said it’s something that has never lost its luster or enthusiasm, and the department looks forward to it every year.
“This is where Santa starts his trip across Prince Edward Island,” he said. “Barring a tornado, or something like that, a natural disaster, we don’t see it ever ending. We appreciate the support that we get from the town, and the communities that we serve. This is one small way of returning that favour, and we can put a smile on people’s faces at Christmas time.”
