O’Leary is holding a public meeting as council looks to make changes to lot zoning in the town. The map on the right shows the existing zoning in the town while the one of the left shows the proposed zoning changes. Melissa Heald photo
O’Leary will be holding a public meeting as council looks to make changes to lot zoning in the town.
Councillor Blake Adams, who is responsible for community development and sits on the town’s planning board, brought with him two maps to the town’s council meeting on April 13. The first map showed the existing zoning in the town while the other showed the proposed zoning changes.
The changes are being recommended as O’Leary works with Planner Samantha Murphy with SJ Murphy Planning & Consulting as the town reviews its official plan.
Mr Adams said the goal is to make the zoning within the town make sense by grouping similar zoning areas together.
“You want your retail in one area, you want your apartment buildings in one area, your mobile homes or smaller homes in one area, so forth,” he said.
For example, on the proposed zoning map, it shows all lots on Main Street would be zoned commercial.
Residents can have their say on these proposed changes at a public meeting scheduled for May 11 at 6:30 pm in the boardroom of the O’Leary Town Complex.
“This will be a chance for residents and council to ask any questions, make any suggestions,” said Coun Adams. “So any concerned residents or any one who may have an interest, can come to this meeting. If they’re affected by the changes, they can come and ask their questions then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.