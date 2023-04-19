Valene Gallant, Colin Cornish, and Melissa DesRoche are excited for the ideas shared with the #PlantTheSeed poster following a public meeting to discuss what needs to happen in to ensure the Potato Blossom Festival can go ahead this year. The decision to cancel the festival was made on April 5, during the festival board’s annual general meeting, with a lack of volunteers being cited as part of the reason. Jillian Trainor photo
Amiyah Getson adds a suggestion to the #PlantTheSeed poster for what she would like to see happen at the next PEI Potato Blossom Festival. She and her mother, Suzanne Getson, were one of roughly 50 people who attended the meeting on April 10 to gather public interest about keeping the festival going this year. Jillian Trainor photo
Valene Gallant is overjoyed with the amount of people who showed up to the ensure the Potato Blossom Festival is able to happen this year.
“I believe in the festival and our community spirit, and judging by the number of people who reached out to a number of us over the last few days to show their support in saving the festival it’s very clear that everybody feels the same way we do,” said Ms Gallant, a former member of the festival’s executive board.
Following the news this year’s festival was cancelled, Ms Gallant organized a public meeting, which took place in the boardroom at the O’Leary Town Complex on April 10. The room was filled, with roughly 50 in attendance to show their support for keeping the festival going.
The decision to cancel the Potato Blossom Festival was made on April 5, during the festival board’s annual general meeting. At that meeting, all five members of the executive board stepped down from their positions. During the AGM, it was stated by former chairperson Katie MacLennan how a lack of volunteers was a big part of why the festival wasn’t able to go ahead.
“I think it was one of those things where a lot of people just think the same people are going to be doing it,” said attendee Leanne Richard. “It’s not intentionally that people don’t want to help, or do anything, they just assume that it’s covered.”
Melissa DesRoche, one of the attendees, noted a lack of volunteers isn’t a new issue but is understandable because life is busy.
“Nowadays, we really don’t have time to volunteer, but we have to make the time,” she said. “Many hands make light work, and with a good Potato Blossom board executive and volunteers, it doesn’t have to feel like a job.”
Ms Gallant said seeing word of the festival’s cancellation spread across social media made people realize how many hands are required to make it happen.
In order to get the festival going this year, a new executive board would have to be nominated and elected. Once that happens, elections for who would serve as chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer would take place.
Following the meeting two sign-up sheets were available, one for people interested in serving on the executive board, the other for those interested in volunteering for the festival. Both were filled to the brim with signatures.
Ms DesRoche said not everyone is interested in the same events, which is why it takes people of all ages to make an event like the Potato Blossom Festival something great.
“If we can get enough community members willing to help, we can keep old traditions alive, but also bring new ideas to the table, and we can make this one of the best festivals around,” she said. “I know that together, we can make the Potato Festival blossom.”
Both Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary, and Ron Phillips, chief of the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department, were both in attendance, and said they’re both more than willing to keep supporting and participating in the festival.
There’s still much to do once the executive board is voted in, and not much time to do it. Traditionally, the Potato Blossom Festival takes place in the third week of July, meaning there’s roughly three months to get everything ready.
As a result, Ms Gallant isn’t sure if the festival this year will be a full week, or only a few days, but she’s happy things are off to a good start.
“To see the amount of support, and just to know that people are still wanting the festival for this year, there is no doubt in my mind or in my heart that we can pull this off,” she concluded.
There will be an official Potato Blossom Festival meeting held at 7 pm on April 19 in the upstairs area of the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena.
