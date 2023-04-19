Potato Blossom

Valene Gallant, Colin Cornish, and Melissa DesRoche are excited for the ideas shared with the #PlantTheSeed poster following a public meeting to discuss what needs to happen in to ensure the Potato Blossom Festival can go ahead this year. The decision to cancel the festival was made on April 5, during the festival board’s annual general meeting, with a lack of volunteers being cited as part of the reason. Jillian Trainor photo

Valene Gallant is overjoyed with the amount of people who showed up to the ensure the Potato Blossom Festival is able to happen this year.

“I believe in the festival and our community spirit, and judging by the number of people who reached out to a number of us over the last few days to show their support in saving the festival it’s very clear that everybody feels the same way we do,” said Ms Gallant, a former member of the festival’s executive board.

Public Meeting

Amiyah Getson adds a suggestion to the #PlantTheSeed poster for what she would like to see happen at the next PEI Potato Blossom Festival. She and her mother, Suzanne Getson, were one of roughly 50 people who attended the meeting on April 10 to gather public interest about keeping the festival going this year. Jillian Trainor photo

