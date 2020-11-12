Last year was the first time in over a decade since the O’Leary Christmas Parade was able to happen, something the town’s recreation director said residents were really looking forward to.
“When I started here a year and a half ago, this was the big act, this was the one people wanted,” said Andrew Avery. “They wanted to see Christmas activities, they wanted to see the parade come back. To be able to do something like this, it’s something for the community, it’s something for the kids, it’s something for the seniors to enjoy”
Not wanting to cancel a popular event that just started again, Mr Avery and staff at the recreation department focused on trying to make this year’s parade a reality, and succeeded. The parade will return this year on Nov. 28, though in a slightly different format: a drive-thru at the Charles F. Willis Memorial Raceway.
“There are two entrances to the race track, so we’ll be identifying one going in and one going out, so you go around and you’ll see the floats,” said Mr Avery. “To ensure we don’t have any issues with gatherings or large crowds, you stay in your vehicle and you see the floats as you’re driving through instead of the floats driving by you. It’s just a reverse format.”
Mr Avery said he understands it might not be the warmest day for a parade, especially if the person on a float is standing still, but he’s hoping for a good turnout of floats.
The hope is to go back to the regular parade format next year, but if that can’t happen, Mr Avery said the department can build off what happens this year, seeing what worked and what didn’t to make it something everyone can really enjoy.
Admission for the event is is free, and goes from 5 pm to 7 pm. Anyone looking to put a float in the parade can contact Mr Avery. Deadline is Nov. 20, as the recreation department needs to know if it will have enough floats in order to make the parade work.
“I’ve always felt that December is Christmas Month, it really gets people excited for the holiday season,” said Mr Avery. “It’s been a really tough 2020, and we want everyone to have a fun holiday season. We think that being able to have this is going to do it.”
