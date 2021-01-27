It only takes Melanie Hackett 45 minutes to knit a new dish cloth.
These days, the 33-year-old is doing a lot of knitting. And cleaning. Anything to help keep her mind off of smoking.
The O’Leary resident has managed to successfully stop smoking for eleven weeks.
Ms Hackett started smoking when she was a teenager. She credits peer pressure as the reason to why she started in the first place. And she’s tried to quit in the past but was unsuccessful.
This time, however, Ms Hackett is taking advantage of the province’s smoking cessation program. The program offers Islanders who want to quit using tobacco with a minimum of 12 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy such as nicotine gum, lozenges, patches, and inhaler, or specific cessation medications.
“I feel more confident,” Ms Hackett said about quitting smoking this time. “I can breath better than most people I know.”
Ms Hackett is using nicotine patches to help control her cravings. Also a nurse calls her once week to check on her progress.
The biggest thing Ms Hackett likes about not smoking anymore is the fact she is saving money.
“It’s too much money to cough up for cigarettes,” she said. She’s also enjoying not standing outside in the cold weather to smoke.
With all the money she is saving from not buying cigarettes, Ms Hackett hopes to buy a new flat screen television and a new cell phone. With her new TV, she will enjoy watching some of her favourite classic 90s sitcoms, like Full House and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
There have been challenges, like hanging around with others who smoke and not being tempted to smoke herself.
“As time went on, I got over that,” she said proudly.
She added it was more important for her to break her habit than giving into her cravings.
Ms Hackett said anyone trying to quit smoking should find ways to keep themselves busy to help keep their minds off smoking.
She also recommends anyone trying to quit to try the provincial smoking cessation program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.