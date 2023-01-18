Planner Greg Morrison and O’Leary Mayor Eric Gavin point to an area on a map of the town. Members of the public were asked to indicate with a dry easer marker areas of interest that might be important for the planners to look at as they continue with the process of reviewing O’Leary’s Official Plan and Development Bylaws during a public meeting at the town complex on Jan 12. Melissa Heald photo
Development of additional commercial properties was identified as a top priority for the Town of O’Leary as they begin the process of reviewing their official plan.
“There’s a huge deficiency in commercial properties that is starting to impact our desire to grow residentially,” said Darren MacKinnon, the town’s deputy mayor, at a recent public meeting with planners.
Taking place on Jan 12 at the O’Leary Town Complex, the same night as town’s monthly council meeting, both councillors and the mayor were in attendance, along with a few members of the public. This was the first time the town hosted a public meeting regarding the review of their Official Plan and Development Bylaws.
Planner Samantha Murphy with SJ Murphy Planning & Consulting and associates Greg Morrison and Mitch Underhay are undertaking the review and led the meeting.
“Planning, generally speaking, is how land is used and deciding how public and private interest are balanced,” said Ms Murphy. “What you need as a community versus what individuals want to do with their land.”
The process is about setting out the long-term economic, physical, social and environmental objectives for the town.
“Figuring out what is important to a community and putting into place, the best as you can, rules to help guide without being overly controlling,” said Ms Murphy.
Planning is about creating policies for future land use, management and development and proposals for their implementation, administration and periodic review.
However, planning is not about coming up with economic, marketing or tourism strategies or property maintenance.
“They are definitely part of how communities function and grow, but that’s not always land use related,” she said. “Sometimes we will talk about it, but it’s not specific to the official plan.”
The two documents being reviewed is the town’s Official Plan and Development Bylaws.
The official plan is a descriptive document outlining the town’s policies and creates a 15 year vision for the municipality. Bylaws are the standards the town uses when developing the community and sets out the process and regulations for permit applications.
“The plan is that statement of what we are trying to do and the bylaws help you do it,” said Ms Murphy.
The last time O’Leary reviewed their official plan and bylaws was in 2014.
“Every five years you look at it again to see what’s changed, what’s new and what’s now important to the community,” said Ms Murphy.
The new review process began a few months ago, which included a meeting with the town’s planning board committee, and now the reviewers are asking for the public’s input. The meeting last week was the first in a series of meetings planned over the next few months in the process of getting the Official Plan ready.
“Our discussion tonight is to see what matters to you and what is urgent now that might not have been before,” said Ms Murphy.
With the development of the Pate subdivision, the current construction of a new community care facility and other community development since the last review of the plan, Councillor Blake Adams said O’Leary is in a much better position than it was last time in order to help the community grow.
“Like Darren mentioned though, commercial is the only thing right now where there’s a gap,” he said.
Ms Murphy said after these series of meetings, they will come back, probably sometime next fall, with final documents.
“At that point, that’s when council will make a formal decision on rather or not to adopt them,” she said.
The documents are then subject to ministerial approval by the province.
“They don’t decide if the town was right in the choices that you made, they just make sure if everything was done properly and you’ve met all the provincial requirements,” said Ms Murphy.
While members of the public did not offer much in way of comment, a handout asking anyone who attended the meeting three questions will also help provide feedback to the planners. The three questions asked what is the top concern for the community in the next to 15-20 years, what needs to be protected in the community and what are the biggest opportunities for O’Leary.
“Looking forward to any feedback you might have,” said Ms Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.