Official Plan

Planner Greg Morrison and O’Leary Mayor Eric Gavin point to an area on a map of the town. Members of the public were asked to indicate with a dry easer marker areas of interest that might be important for the planners to look at as they continue with the process of reviewing O’Leary’s Official Plan and Development Bylaws during a public meeting at the town complex on Jan 12. Melissa Heald photo

Development of additional commercial properties was identified as a top priority for the Town of O’Leary as they begin the process of reviewing their official plan.

“There’s a huge deficiency in commercial properties that is starting to impact our desire to grow residentially,” said Darren MacKinnon, the town’s deputy mayor, at a recent public meeting with planners.

