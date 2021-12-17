The newly renovated, and named, O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena also has a new policy requiring skaters of all ages to wear a helmet before being allowed on the ice.
Rink manager Nancy MacMillan said it’s important for the arena to have a policy in place and hopes that users will follow the policy and respect staff assigned to enforce it.
“We believe this (is) a smart decision to help protect our facility users and keep them safe,” said Ms MacMillian in press release from Recreation PEI on the new helmet policy. “Our hope is that people accept the change and encourage others to follow along too.”
Jamie Gosbee, Active and Safe Project Manager with Recreation PEI, said more and more rink managers are taking a second look at their current helmet policies.
“We’ve had a number of managers contact us lately asking what the other rinks are doing,” he stated. “The majority of them have an ‘all ages’ policy, but a handful either have no current policy or a younger age minimum such as ‘12 and under’ or ‘16 and under’. We always recommend the ‘all ages’ option so we were really happy when we heard that’s what O’Leary decided to go with.”
Although it is mandatory for cyclists, skateboarders and in-line skaters to wear a helmet under the Motor Vehicle Act, it is not provincially mandated for ice-skating inside a recreation facility. However, research done by American paediatricians shows that ice-skating is found to produce three times as many head injuries than any of these road-related activities. This is because ice is a slippery surface and does not provide the same stability that pavement does.
According to Recreation PEI, in the past some rinks have chosen to go with the younger age because they believed it was easier to enforce the policy for a certain age and they didn’t have the staff to help enforce a policy to higher age users or user groups that may resist.
That doesn’t seem to be a concern any more.
“We always thought we had a policy in place,” said Ms MacMillian. “Most of the users showed up with helmets and there were very few times we had to ask individuals to put a helmet on. When we looked closer we realized there was nothing written down. It will be good to finally have a policy we can point to and we don’t believe there will be any push-back from users.”
With the addition of a policy in O’Leary, that leaves only a handful of rinks with no policy or a policy that isn’t ‘all ages’.
Recreation PEI said they will continue to work with those rinks.
“Our ultimate goal is to have every rink using the same ‘all ages’ policy,” said Mr Gosbee.
In fact, since 2011, Recreation PEI has assisted almost every Island rink to adopt some type of helmet policy.
“We’re almost there – there are a couple left – and with all the recent renovations and new builds, we think it’s a perfect time for those rinks to add a new helmet policy too,” added Mr Gosbee.
Executive Director at Recreation PEI Valerie Vuillemot is also advocating for the safety of the users of these facilities.
“We work closely with Occupational Health & Safety and both our organizations encourage all of our member facilities to take a second look at their current helmet policy to see if it need to be updated,” said Ms Vuillemot. “We can help work with our members on their policies, opt-out forms, and signage if needed.”
