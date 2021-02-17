The Town of O’Leary is in the early stages of new playground development at Centennial Park.
Recreation director Andrew Avery said the existing playground equipment has served its purpose and has become a priority for his department to explore a replacement structure that would better serve the town for the next 20-30 years.
“Right now we’re in a phase of exploring options and pricing to see what’s out there,” he said. “A structure with slides and new swing set are the basics and considering additional add on features that might be out there.”
Mr Avery has received quotes from two playground equipment development companies, Ocean Playgrounds in Kentville, NS, and Fundy Fencing Ltd. in Saint John, NB.
Ocean Playground gave one quote, for $52,964.18. Its development would provide sand as a protective surfacing choice, and a variety of colour options for equipment. The equipment also provides the best variety of meeting age categories of 18 month to five years, and five to 12 year old age categories.
Mr Avery said while sand is an approved surface option, he doesn’t recommend it for health and safety. In his report at O’Leary’s monthly council meeting on Feb. 10, he stated should anything occur on sand, like an animal using it to relieve itself, it could go unnoticed and hidden in the sand, making the entire structure a risk of contamination, which could lead to the potential for a full removal of surfacing.
Fundy Fencing provided two quotes, one for $83,629. 80 and one for $42,725.95. Both structures from this company would include steel.
“As a certified playground inspector, I personally would not recommend steel, as damage, rusting, cuts, and heat and burns play a major role in the life expectancy of the structure,” said Mr Avery. “The representative stated that he sells primarily steel due to it being cheaper. Because I did not identify a preference on my end to see option for plastic slides, I invited him to provide a plastic option.”
Neither quote included cost for a retaining wall. While not mandatory, Mr Avery recommended one be built by a member of the town’s maintenance staff, as it would help keep the playground’s surfacing in place. No retaining wall will cause the playground’s surface to lower, and spread throughout the park, making it almost impossible to recapture and lead to ordering additional surface, possibly on an annual basis.
Mr Avery said it would be ideal to open a new playground within the next year, if not sooner.
“I think we need to do something to revitalize that park,” he said. “It has a great walking track, but I think it would be more of a benefit to offer if they had something where the parent could take their kids there, and they could go and play on the playground and they could go and walk around too.”
