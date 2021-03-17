Commercial property rates will remain at $1.10, and $0.79 for residential properties, according to the Town of O’Leary’s 2021-2022 budget.
“I feel comfortable approving it,” said Councillor Darren MacKinnon during the town’s monthly council meeting on March 10. “We had a good discussion about it. All that we’ve talked about is there.”
Additionally, a motion was also made to create a reserve fund for the newly approved budget.
“When we were talking budget, we said last year that if there was any monies left over for next year, that you wanted that to go to community development,” Bev Shaw, O’Leary’s chief administrative officer, reminded council.
Ms Shaw said the current budget is most likely to have a surplus, but the total amount won’t be known until an audit is complete.
The idea was met with support from council, and was approved, following a motion by Coun. MacKinnon.
“If we have a motion to reserve the surplus, and reserve it as Community Development money, it allows a pretty broad spectrum of what it could be utilized for,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.