When Bernard Greenan received a letter in his mail last Monday stating he had won over $1.4 million dollars US from Reader’s Digest he knew something was off.
His first clue was the mistake in his mailing address.
Mr Greenan lives on Pate Garden Drive in O’Leary. The address on the envelope just had Pate Drive.
The letter inside the envelope did look official, including the Reader’s Digest logo at the top of the page, only it was placed in the left hand corner instead of in the centre. The letter informed Mr Greenan he was the random winner of a ‘Mega Prize Payout’ and should call immediately to speak with an agent so he could claim his prize. At the bottom of the letter, it also asked him not to inform anyone about his winnings during the ‘processing period’.
Mr Greenan called the number and the caller, a man, asked him to call back on Jan. 26 at 4 pm.
“That’s the day I imagine they were going to ask me for my account numbers and things,” said the 79-year-old.
In the meantime, Mr Greenan decided he would play detective.
The letter indicates it came from the Reader’s Digest Head Office Branch in New York. So, Mr Greenan called the state’s information number.
“I asked them if they would compare that number with Reader’s Digest in New York and the operator said there’s no connection and there’s no numbers associated with Reader’s Digest, but fortunately she said we have a number in Manhattan for Reader’s Digest, so she gave me that number and I called it and they said they had no affiliation with this what-so-ever.”
Next, Mr Greenan called the number on the letter again and spoke with the same man, revealing the information he had learned.
“I said I was talking with Reader’s Digest and they have no affiliation with you and he kind of mumbled something and then said good-bye and that was it,” said Mr Greenan.
Mr Greenan admits seeing the possibility he had won over a million dollars was exciting, but he knew he it was just too good to be true.
“The letterhead was a bit suspicious because it wasn’t centred,” he added. “I think it’s just a one man operation.”
Mr Greenan did call the RCMP and explained the situation.
“They just said it was a scam and not to give them any personal information, that sort of thing, and they would put it on their notice,” he said.
Mr Greenan also wanted to share his experience to help inform the public and maybe help someone else from not being taken in by this sort of scam.
“I can feel for the person who might fall for this, with all the anticipation of it, and realizing they’ve been had,” he said.
Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website for information on scams and how a person can protect themselves from fraud. A person can also call their toll free number at 1-888-495-8501 to report a scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.