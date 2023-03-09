Major tournaments

Recreation director for Town of O’Leary, Krista Arsenault, at the Jeff Ellsworth Field, which will be one of the two fields in the town where teams from the Spud Chucker Softball Tournament and the Under 23 and Senior Women’s Eastern Canadian Softball Tournament will play this summer. The town’s rink will also be hosting the 2023 U-15 AAA Atlantic Hockey Championship at the end of March. Jillian Trainor photo

The Town of O’Leary will be busy over spring and summer as they prepare for three sporting tournaments.

Over the March 30-April 2 weekend, the 2023 U-15 AAA Atlantic Hockey Championship will be held at the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena, something the manager of the Prince County Warriors is very excited about.

