Recreation director for Town of O’Leary, Krista Arsenault, at the Jeff Ellsworth Field, which will be one of the two fields in the town where teams from the Spud Chucker Softball Tournament and the Under 23 and Senior Women’s Eastern Canadian Softball Tournament will play this summer. The town’s rink will also be hosting the 2023 U-15 AAA Atlantic Hockey Championship at the end of March. Jillian Trainor photo
The Town of O’Leary will be busy over spring and summer as they prepare for three sporting tournaments.
Over the March 30-April 2 weekend, the 2023 U-15 AAA Atlantic Hockey Championship will be held at the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena, something the manager of the Prince County Warriors is very excited about.
“For our players, to be able to host the Atlantics in your home rink and hopefully have a full barn of support from people out watching, I think will be phenomenal for the kids,” said Gordon MacFarlane.
Mr MacFarlane said the team is made up of players from throughout Prince County, but felt it was important to host the event on home ice because it would be a better experience for the players.
This will be the first time since 1993 that O’Leary has hosted the tournament. That alone would make the event special for the town, but there’s another reason this year’s tournament is significant.
Ryan MacKinnon, a former member of the Prince County Warriors, is this year’s honorary chair of the event. Mr MacKinnon was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle in August 2020, and spent several months at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax immediately following. Wanting to do something to honour him, the team was able to get Kaleb Dahlgren, one of the 13 survivors of the Humbolt Broncos bus crash, to be the guest speaker at the tournament’s award banquet on April 1.
“We thought Kaleb’s story fit really well with the journey Ryan has been through, so we’re pretty pleased about that,” said Mr MacFarlane.
O’Leary will be hosting the Spud Chucker Softball Tournament from June 16-18, and the Under 23 and Senior Women’s Eastern Canadian Softball Tournament will be taking place Aug. 11-13.
“The Spud Chuckers event was actually brought to me by Jeff Ellsworth, president of Softball PEI,” said Krista Arsenault, recreation director for O’Leary. “He asked if I wanted to bring it back in full force. He’s helping me out with that, getting that coordinated for this season.”
The Spud Chucker tournament has taken place in O’Leary in past years, but Ms Arsenault said it’s not quite as big as it used to be because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Mr Ellsworth has been working with her to help bring the tournament back to its former glory.
She’s looking forward to having these tournaments in O’Leary.
“We do have pretty great fields, and the fact that they’re so well kept and grown a name for themselves helps us when we do put in for these types of events,” she said.
O’Leary’s mayor, Eric Gavin, is also looking forward to bringing these events to the community.
“The crowds and the economic spinoff to that is going to be extremely great, for sure,” he said. “It’s all the businesses that are going to benefit from this, plus the rink.”
