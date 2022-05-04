There have been a lot of firefighters to pass through the hall of the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) since its inception, something the department has been wanted to acknowledge for some time.
“We got the motivation behind it about a year ago when one of our honoraries died,” said Ron Phillips, chief of the OVFD. “We realized that there have been several who passed before him that we really didn’t get to honour. At that point we thought we thought of having a gathering to bring everybody together. And then Davis Gallant suggested we do an honorary plaque as well. So this is where we’re at.”
The honorary Mr Phillips referred to is Miles Boulter, a former chief of the OVFD who became the Chief Instructor of the Prince Edward Island Firefighters Association (PEIFFA) Fire School, who passed away in December 2020. Shortly after his passing, Mr Phillips credited Mr Boulter and his contemporaries for making the fire department what it is now. He said they basically set up the bylaws used by the department, and added that they were the ones who modernized the department.
Unveiled May 1, the plaque is located at the entrance to the OFVD’s clubhouse, with the words “In honor of the firefighters who have served and continue to serve the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department with Honor, Courage & Dedication’.
Members and invited guests were welcome to the department’s clubhouse, where photo albums and newspaper clippings of department’s activities over the years were displayed.
One clipping in particular stood out for Mr Phillips, a fire at a hog farm in Knutsford in 1991.
“The fire broke out early in the afternoon and we spent the day fighting the fire and hauling hogs out of the barn,” he recalled. “I think he had 450 hogs and at the end of the day I think he lost 25 of them out of the whole (lot). We were using ladders to drive them away from the barn, because they’d turn around and run back in if we didn’t. That was just after I joined the department and it was quite an exercise, I’ll tell you.”
Along with current members of the department, several honoraries were in attendance as well, including Kevin Arsenault, Watson Silliker, and Wyman Harris.
Mr Harris, now 78, served with the department for over 25 years, retiring before the department moved to its current location at the O’Leary town office.
“We used to see some bad fires, I know, two or three where they lost their lives,” he said. “I don’t think we had the gear that they have now. Like, there was no breathing apparatus’ and stuff like that. We just had to go in there.”
Mr Harris’ sons, Trevor and Dana, were also members of the OVFD, with Dana becoming chief in the mid 1990s. When Dana heard of the honorarium, he thought it was a great idea, and hopes it gives younger generations an idea of just how important fire departments are to their communities, especially in rural PEI.
“My wife was in a car accident four years ago, these guys were first responders,” he said. “My brother had a medical incident, he passed away from it, but it was the fire department that was there first. I can’t imagine where we would be, anywhere in rural PEI without our volunteer fire department.”
Ahead of the plaque’s unveiling, Mr Phillips gave a brief dedication to everyone who has served with the department, past, present, and future.
“There’s a lot of times it’s, for a lack of better word, hard in the head,” said Mr Phillips. “We see things that human beings really shouldn’t have to see, and we do things that human beings really shouldn’t have to do. But we have each other’s backs when we do it, and that’s the important part.”
