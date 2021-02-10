It could be months before residents of Le Chez-Nous can return to their community care home in Wellington.
The facility had to be evacuated due to a fire that broke out on Jan. 19. The fire has been ruled accidental by the PEI Fire Marshal’s Office.
For now, about 31 of the 47 residents are calling Mill River Resort their temporary home. Others have been moved to other PEI senior’s facilities.
Nightly entertainment and activities for the residents have resumed for those at the resort, but when Valene Gallant found out some of their personal items probably wouldn’t be salvageable, she decided she wanted to help.
For the next two weeks, Ms Gallant, who lives in O’Leary, will be collecting donations to help replace some of the items the residents have lost as a result of the fire.
“One of their worker’s came into my work and we just got to talking and I guess I just asked her if they were accepting donations,” said Ms Gallant, who works at the O’Leary PharmaChoice. “She said absolutely and that’s when she told me they started being able to commence their activities and entertainment for them again.”
As a member of the O’Leary Fire Department, Ms Gallant knows how what kind of damage can be caused by fire, smoke and water.
“It’s hard to see them losing so much and knowing most of their hobbies could have been puzzles or knitting or activities as such and you can’t just wash a ball of yarn or you can’t just wash a puzzle,” she said. “I knew they left with very little... I guess it was just to help and I just like helping people.”
Ms Gallant is collecting items like playing cards, puzzles, large print puzzle books, colouring books, yarn, knitting needles as well as personal items like baby powder, lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, lightly scented or sensitive body wash, denture baths and lightly scented deodorant. Snacks like small bags of chips or Cheesies, water bottles, diabetic candies, peppermints or items like nightlights, lip gloss, pens and even Valentine’s Day cards
“You’re basically starting fresh once they do return,” said Ms Gallant. “They’re going to need all new personal items.”
The donations are already rolling in and she currently has two big totes full of items. People have also been making monetary donations.
“I’ll take that money and I’ll wait until the very last and kinda of see what I got and what I didn’t get and then purchase those items,” she explained.
Ms Gallant has plans to create big gift boxes for the residents and her 13-year-old stepson, Teegan Milligan, will be assisting her with organizing the donations before the items are dropped off.
“He’s usually pretty good to help,” she said.
Ms Gallant said helping people makes her feel good, adding it’s awesome to see so many other people willing to donate and help.
“West Prince is always really good to help,” she said. “PEI is always good to help.”
Ms Gallant is hoping to drop off the donations for Islander Day on Feb. 15.
