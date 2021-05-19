The O’Leary recreation department is hoping the town’s 100KM Yard Sale will be back this year.
Like many events in 2020, the yard sale was cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the town’s council meeting on May 12, Councillor Joey Dumville asked what approach council wanted to take with the event.
“Do you want to wait it out for another couple of weeks to see how it goes,” he said, adding Recreation Director Andrew Avery was looking for some guidance on how to proceed.
In his written report to council, Mr Avery said the original plan was to have the yard sale on June 5, but has postponed the event until June 26 because the province is currently revising some of its yard sale protocols.
“While yard sales are happening, they are reviewing the idea of our event and they feel it can go over fine if all sites follow guidelines and are looking at suggestions to help us make it work,” he reported.
He also called the province when he learned the 70 Mile Yard Sale down east was cancelled for this fall.
“I was informed that this was a decision on their part and never had any discussions with the province to their knowledge, thus confirming to me that it was a decision by the 70 mile committee and not the province cancelling the event,” said Mr Avery.
Coun. Dumville asked council if they felt comfortable moving forward with plans to organize the yard sale for later in June.
Councillor Darren MacKinnon said he didn’t see the harm in having the event if it is done safely.
“People are having yard sales, but we have to be comfortable and obey public health policy,” he said. “I think we have to look at creative ways to get back to life again.”
Councillor Judy MacIsaac said the town will need to find a way to make it clear to each person participating in the yard sale that it would be their responsibility to maintain public health measures.
“It’s a tough one,” said Coun. MacKinnon. “You would like to be the first one to say let’s try to get this one together, but it’s a big risk and it’s going to be hard to accommodate the rules and we all need to respect them.”
In the end, council decided to ask Mr Avery to get further guidance from the province before making any final decision about the yard sale.
