Eva Rodgerson, chairperson of the O’Leary Community Health Foundation Inc. gave her report at the foundations annual general meeting on Feb. 6. Over the course of the year, the foundation has been able to purchase several equipment items to help improve healthcare at the health centre, including a long term care bed, hospital beds, blood pressure monitors, a phlebotomy chair, and more. The foundation is still working on getting ultrasound equipment for the community hospital, and all reports look encouraging on the matter. Jillian Trainor photo
During its annual general meeting on Feb. 6, the chairperson of the O’Leary Community Health Foundation Inc. (OCHF) noted how the foundation continues to follow its mandate to improve conditions for the hospital and community at large.
“We get reports every month from Christina (Phillips), our new administrator, and Bethany (MacIsaac, manager of Primary Heath Care Network for West Prince),” said Eva Rodgerson during her report. “They come and give us a great updates on what’s happening in the system and how we can support them. We appreciate it, and it really encourages us when we come to our monthly meetings. It helps gives us an understanding of what’s happening out there.”
Ms Rodgerson first and foremost gave her appreciation to all the staff that work in the health care field in O’Leary, and all areas of PEI.
“This has been a very challenging time, and we appreciate your dedication and commitment to providing excellent care to all of us,” she said. “We also appreciate the Community Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, because they’re great partners as well in trying to keep the equipment updated.”
A special thanks was given to Joyce MacDougall, wife of the late Norman MacDougall, who made a large donation of land to the foundation.
“We’ve had a really good offer, and that’s going to be a big boost to our campaign,” said Ms Rodgerson. “We’ve got some very generous people that do help us out. When we get a donation like that, it really means a lot.”
In its efforts to improve health services, a variety of equipment purchases have been made over the past year, including a long term care bed, hospital beds, blood pressure monitors, a phlebotomy chair, virtual reality equipment, a vitals monitor, and an ActiV.A.C Therapy System.
Ms Rogerson said the foundation is still working on getting ultrasound equipment for the community hospital, and all reports look encouraging on the matter.
Speaking on urgent concerns for the future, Ms Rodgerson noted the recruitment and retention of family doctors and Nurse Practitioners in the area continues to be a focus, as does the sustainability of services at the Health Centre-Ambulatory Care, travel for residents of Margarat Stewart Ellis Home, and wait times for long-term care.
Speaking of services at the health centre, Ms Rodgerson was pleased to announce there will be a new service for eye care that will soon be offered to residents of the region.
“I don’t know how many people travel to Charlottetown for a three minute eye check, so it’s encouraging to us when we see some of the things like this happening,” she said. “The service here is supposed to be starting mid-March. The two doctors, they approached us, so we very quickly got them space, and they’re going to be a great service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.