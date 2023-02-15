Rodgerson

Eva Rodgerson, chairperson of the O’Leary Community Health Foundation Inc. gave her report at the foundations annual general meeting on Feb. 6. Over the course of the year, the foundation has been able to purchase several equipment items to help improve healthcare at the health centre, including a long term care bed, hospital beds, blood pressure monitors, a phlebotomy chair, and more. The foundation is still working on getting ultrasound equipment for the community hospital, and all reports look encouraging on the matter. Jillian Trainor photo

During its annual general meeting on Feb. 6, the chairperson of the O’Leary Community Health Foundation Inc. (OCHF) noted how the foundation continues to follow its mandate to improve conditions for the hospital and community at large.

“We get reports every month from Christina (Phillips), our new administrator, and Bethany (MacIsaac, manager of Primary Heath Care Network for West Prince),” said Eva Rodgerson during her report. “They come and give us a great updates on what’s happening in the system and how we can support them. We appreciate it, and it really encourages us when we come to our monthly meetings. It helps gives us an understanding of what’s happening out there.”

