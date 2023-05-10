Terry Adams

Graphic file photo

ven at the amateur level, most sports are very competitive today. An athlete needs all the help and advantages he or she can come up with. Skill is extremely important and not far behind that is conditioning. Having the skill and talent for your sport is essential, but if you are not at your physical best your game will suffer.

This is where off-season training can really make you a better athlete. First off you have to know the areas that you need to improve upon. Your coach should be able to help you out here. If you are easily out of wind during your game them you should obviously work on cardio-vascular conditioning. Have your training closely mimic the way your game is played. If you play in short intense bursts followed by down or bench time, like hockey, then your cardio training should be the same. Do hard wind sprints that are slightly longer than your shift followed by walking for the same amount of time you are back on the bench. Then right back into a wind sprint. About 1/2 hour of these will dramatically improve your cardio vascular fitness. You cannot improve without challenging yourself slightly harder than what is normal in your game. If you need more sustained cardio fitness go for less intense, but longer in duration training. Running or cycling for periods of time that match your sport needs. Remember, you can train long or you can train hard, but you cannot do both.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.