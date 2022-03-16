“How often have we heard old timers remark; ‘this looks as if it might be like one of our old- fashioned winters!’ Those who are still with us will remember that the winter of 1904-1905 was probably the worst in the twentieth century. It started early in December and a succession of storms caused trouble with the trains for days at a time. However, the big tie-up came in early February with a storm which started on February 5th and continued for two days, and completely tied up all transportation. A news correspondent said: ‘I had my own personal experience at this time. I left Summerside on the evening of February 5th for Tignish, PEI and I was 19 days making the round trip!”
“The Guardian,” 20 April 1954.
“The first train for the western part of the Island which moved west was on February 8th when a snow-fighting train came along and the conductor suggested I go along for the trip. We reached O’Leary that night; next day we spent near Piusville and the following morning found the train badly off the track in a 25 ft cutting near Elmsdale. I walked into Alberton; the train got in the following evening and started for Tignish, one engine got in to Tignish the following Friday but was not able to get back to the train stuck at Harpers which remained stuck for days, and it took four more days to get back to Tignish.”
“We left Tignish on Wednesday February 21st, on the morning of the following day we were hard and fast in a cutting near Piusville with snow higher than the telegraph wires and in a howling storm. Four of us walked to Bloomfield; that afternoon was a beautiful one and I walked to Portage; next morning to Wellington and the following day, a Saturday, to Summerside.”
“From my diaries we have had other winters like the above but not quite as bad. Early in 1917 one of the worst train wrecks, caused by snow, took place on the Borden branch near Carleton. About the middle of January, a double-headed train struck the cutting, a thaw the previous day had caused ice to harden the snow and when the plough struck it, the plough turned almost around facing the first engine which was over on its side, while the other engine and van were both well off the track. This winter continued well into early March with frequent tie-ups for days at a time.”
“Perhaps the worst March in our history of rail transportation was that of 1923. Frequent storms all during the winter made for deep cuttings. On March 5th, a fierce storm developed and continued for two days, completely tying-up all transportation. The train that had left Summerside on the night of the 5th of March was stuck badly near O’Leary and the one from Tignish near Elmsdale. The train from Georgetown had only made two miles from there in three days. The passenger train from Charlottetown was stuck on March 6th in a cutting 24 ft deep.”
Car Ferry Only Makes One Crossing a Day
“During this time ice in the Straits was very heavy and the car ferry often was only able to make one crossing a day. On the evening of March 22nd (1923) the ferry was within 100 yards of the dock at Borden but could not get into the harbour and did not dock until 8 am the following morning!”
“If anyone thinks our winters of the recent past are bad they should remember those of years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.