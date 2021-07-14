“An ancient landmark on the outskirts of Alberton, just across the Dock River from the Westerner Motel, is being demolished as the result of a fire which damaged it beyond repair last week. For many years it has been known as the Old Forsyth Home and it had a type of structure that is very rare today. Looking at the ruins of this old home, one is impressed by the sturdiness of its construction and by the hours of hard labour which must have been spent felling the great trees, hewing the timbers with an axe, sawing the boards by hand, making the grooves and the tongues by which they were fitted together; manufacturing spikes and nails.”
- The Guardian, July 15, 1964 by Alice Green.
No one now living knows just when the house was built but it could be as early as 1814. James Forsyth, born in Scotland and one of the early settlers in the community known as ‘the dock’ erected it, and in later years it was owned by his son Hugh. The house was built of pine which is believed to have grown on the farm. It rested on pine sills 10 inches square and some of the pine boards were more than a foot wide. The outside walls were constructed with three layers of boards, the inner one upright, the middle ones in a horizontal position and the outer one upright. The walls were not shingled.
In 1899 this house and the farm on which it stands were purchased by James Wilkie and it was to this home he brought his bride, the former Bertha Wallace, who now (1964) resides with her daughter, Mrs. Stanton Clark of Elmsdale. ‘Son’ Wilkie, as he was known to all his neighbours, was considered an expert farmer. In this well-kept old house, he and his wife brought up six sons and six daughters. The farm is now owned by Sterling Wilkie.
First plaster
It was the first house in ‘the dock’ to have plaster on the inside walls and until the day of the fire that plaster adhered firmly. When the roof was re-shingled in 1934 the sheets of birch bark, which had been used for insulation under the exceptionally wide shingles, were removed. The old nails were square and there was the occasional handmade spike some six inches in length.
Real pioneers
One marvels at the courage of these early settlers who left a homeland they would never see again, to settle in a land of which they knew little. Here they cleared the land, not with power saws and dozers and tractors, but with tools so primitive that the young people of today know little of what they were like.
They were men and women who prepared the fertile farmland of this province, who built homes in which they brought up their children to love and fear God, to establish the church almost as soon as their homes.
James Forsyth, who built this home, was one of 14 men who established the Presbyterian congregation at Alberton in 1831 and who made arrangements for one of the few ministers in the province to come occasionally to lead them in worship until they were able to secure a minister of their own in 1843.
How many hallowed memories are associated with this old home no one will ever know.
