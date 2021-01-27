There has been a trail system in Tyne Valley for a number of years, but during that time, it went to seed. That, however, is changing.
“There’s a lot of work to do to get them back to passable,” said Jeff Noye, mayor of Tyne Valley. “The existing trails were only about two to three kilometres, but right now we have close to five opened up, and we’re hoping to have 10 kilometres open this year.”
Mr Noye said a volunteer group has been working on the trails here and there over the winter, and the hope is to have a crew working on it in the spring.
Islanders can still use the trail in the meantime, and there’s enough trail cut for them to enjoy. On a beautiful Jan. 23 afternoon, two such people walking the trail was Robin Ellands and Richard Arsenault.
“It’s great,” said Ms Ellands. “It’s nice to have the option to be able to go on a walk if you want to around, something other than the Rails for Trails nature walk. It gets people outside and in the woods, away from all the craziness, and it’s a chance to slow down.”
Also walking the trail that day was Jo-anne Wallace, who was doing the trail with her daughter, Tara.
“So many people are out walking right now,” she said. “I did Trout River this morning, a group of six of us were out, and we met a group of 10 women from Cornwall doing the trail. And of course the weather’s been so good, that every trail you go on now, there’s lots of people.”
Right now, the trail in Tyne Valley is all walking trails, but there are plans for further expansion in time.
“We’re hoping to get some bikes in there and things like that,” said Mr Noye. “We’re looking at putting a pump track in this year too. It’s like a bicycle track with hills and berms, and twists and turns. They’re pretty interesting, actually. I don’t think there’s any here on the Island, but there’s a few in the Maritimes.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Mr Noye saw a lot of people using the trails, as it’s a great socially distanced activity. The plan is to eventually get 10 kilometres of trails done.
“With the valley you have some ups and downs, and there’s a little more difficult terrain than a lot of places on Prince Edward Island would have.” said Mr Noye. “It will keep people active, I think that’s the big thing. It will draw people too, once we get it finished, and a lot of people are using trails throughout the Island. It’s something I think people will come to Tyne Valley for. It is right in the village, it would bring in business to the local stores and restaurants.”
