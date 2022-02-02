“Alberton - Mr. and Mrs. James H. Myrick were honored recently by the Alberton Curling Club. At a surprise party, club president Frank Bryan addressed Mr. Myrick and a presentation was made to him by past president Ed. W. Turner. Mrs. Turner, president of the ladies’ curling club presented Mrs. Myrick with a bouquet of chrysanthemums. Mr. Myrick, at the age of eighty years, is believed to be the oldest active curler in the province.”
- The Guardian,
19 January 1966.
In conversation with The Guardian Mr. Myrick recalled that interest in curling was first aroused in Alberton by the late W. P. Keenan, a businessman who came from Fredericton, N.B. to his new home town where he opened a ladies’ wear store. Mr. Keenan brought a set of curling stones and through conversation he awakened in a number of Alberton men a desire to try the ‘roarin’ game’.
The first meeting was held in December 1937 and Mr. Myrick was elected first president of the Alberton Curling Club, the first such club organized in West Prince. No records are available from which to learn the names of charter members but Mr. Myrick recalled early members included: Alfred Gorden, Willard Oulton, A. G. Parks, W. C. Leavitt, C. R. Profit, W. C. Lawson, J. W. Waugh, Arthur Seaman, J. C. Matthews, Herbert Clark and, of course, Mr. Keenan.
Curling began in January 1938 at the old skating rink which was located on Dufferin Street near where the present-day Phillips Residence stands. The men played during the afternoons. Warren Lord of Charlottetown, then representative of a well-known milling company, encouraged the new curling club by donating a cup for competition. In addition to holding the cup for a season, members of the winning team each received a 24 lb bag of Regal flour. This first trophy is still (1966) on display in the clubroom.
A new skating rink was built in 1937 on Church Street in what is known locally as ‘The Hollow’ where the present-day liquor store stands. The owners, Vernon England and Harvey Hutt, added to the new skating rink an area to be used as a curling rink with two sheets of ice. Rent was $150 for the season. This rink was used until a fine new building was erected in 1953 at the north end of Main Street, on land purchased from Carl Weeks. There were years when mild weather hindered ice making and the curling season was frequently late in starting, a difficulty which was only rectified with artificial ice making in later years.
Ladies were first permitted to join the curling club in January 1944 and two nights a week were set aside for them. Their membership fee was $2. Mr. James H. Myrick graciously provided free curling demonstrations and coached the ladies on how to Curl.
R.C.A.F. Curling Organized
During the fall of 1955 a new curling club was organized at the R.C.A.F. Station, St. Eleanors and for the first year this club arranged for curling space for its members with the Summerside Curling Club. Interest was at such a high level that a building with two sheets of ice was constructed at R.C.A.F. Station the following year.
