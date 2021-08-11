It was a nail biter right to the end, with Canadians glued to their screens as Canada’s women soccer team fought to the bitter end to win their Olympic gold match against Sweden.
A penalty kick from Julia Grosso in sudden death gave the team the win and Canadian hearts across the country, and around the world, swelled with pride.
Team Canada won 24 medals in total at the Tokyo Olympic Games and ranked number 11 in the overall standings. The final count sets a record for Canada as this country’s highest medal tally during a non-boycotted Summer Games.
Canada has a lot to be proud of as a result of these Olympic games because it’s not the quantity of medals won, but the quality of those wins.
From swimmer Maggie MacNeil winning Canada’s first gold medal of the games, squinting to see the results of the 100-metre butterfly because she wears glasses, to fellow swimmer Penny Oleksiak becoming Canada’s most decorated Olympian after winning her seventh medal — a bronze — in the women’s 4x100-metre medley relay to sprinter Andre De Grasse, the pride of Markham, Ontario, taking home the gold in the men’s 200-metre final, the first time a Canadian has won the event since 1928.
Canadian athletes have done this country proud over in Japan.
The Tokyo Olympic games are not without controversy. They were delayed a year due to COVID and as the games approached, there were questions again over hosting the Olympics this summer while a worldwide pandemic continued to rage, followed by concerns over keeping athletes, staff and officials safe.
All of that remains unchanged, but in true spirit of the games, these Olympics have given all of us back home some much needed hope and a minor break from the woes of the world as we watch these top athletes compete.
There might not be any fans in the stands to cheer on the athletes, but there is plenty of support for them back home and they will be greeted like the champs they are when they return. Even all those who competed and didn’t make the podium. There a lot of sacrifices and hard work that goes into reaching this level of athleticism and we appreciate all the athletes dedication.
And these Olympians will inspire the next generation of athletes.
Who knows, the next Grosso, MacNeil or De Grasse could have been watching these athletes compete and envisioned themselves one day standing on the medal podium representing their country.
There’s no doubt, the Olympics can bring a sense of pride to a nation and all of us Canadians are so very proud of our athletes no matter the outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.