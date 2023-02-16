Nancy Peters-Doyle was one of the final people in the province to receive the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. Ms Peters-Doyle teaches Mi’kmaq language and culture at John J. Sark Memorial School on Lennox Island First Nation, and at Hernewood Intermediate School in Woodstock, where she also teaches Grade 8 social studies class. She was nominated by Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road. In photo: L-R: Hal Perry, Nancy Peters-Doyle, and the Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of PEI. Submitted photo
For Nancy Peters-Doyle, receiving the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal on Jan. 27 was humbling and an honour.
“At the ceremony, the majority of the other recipients were older than I am, and have obviously put their entire lifetime to the various volunteering organizations and causes they were being recognized for,” she said. “For me, to be the age that I am and at the place in my life where I am, and having put in half the time as some of the others have, that was especially humbling.”
Ms Peters-Doyle is a teacher and has taught at a variety of schools over the past 13 years. Currently, she teaches Mi’kmaq language and culture at John J. Sark Memorial School on Lennox Island First Nation, and at Hernewood Intermediate School in Woodstock, where she also teaches Grade 8 social studies class.
In terms of the social studies class, one area that’s been a focus is how Indigenous knowledge and viewpoints can be interjected into the junior high curriculum.
Ms Peters-Doyle became a teacher because she wanted to help people.
“The best way to help people is to help get them started on the right foot when they’re young, and get them to be the best selves that they can be, and help them learn more along the way, and be a better person when they’re done,” she said.
Along with being a teacher, Ms Peters-Doyle is on the Indigenous Education Advisory Council with the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning. Through that, she’s part of a team working to figure out how Indigenous knowledge and culture can be taught, not just in the school curriculum, but also in regular school settings throughout the province.
“One area that we’ve been focusing on between that and another committee is how we can interject Indigenous knowledge and Indigenous viewpoints,” she said. “There’s a curriculum of that that’s being laid out in some schools right now, we’re trying to figure out how we can navigate and include that for the social studies curriculum in junior high specifically overall.”
Ms Peters-Doyle said it’s going well.
She’s not sure how many schools are taking part in the pilot program, but the members of the advisory council meet with the ones involved to figure out what’s working, what’s not, and what other areas the can interject Indigenous information.
After the ceremony at Government House, Ms Peters-Doyle was speaking with Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road, who revealed he was the person who originally nominated her.
Based on the nomination criteria, a person must be someone who contributed to the province’s reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people, and contributed to the province’s diversity and inclusion goals, something Mr Perry said Ms Peters-Doyle does at the local level.
“As an Indigenous educator, member of the provincial anti-racism table, and community volunteer, Nancy works tirelessly to empower Indigenous youth to reach their full potential while also fostering ally-ship among students, colleagues, and the general public,” he said. “All of her work builds stronger communities.”
He added Ms Peters-Doyle’s work in educating others on her culture is very beneficial to reconciliation and her work to empower Indigenous youth helps them to be proud of where they come from.
Mr Perry believes anyone who makes a positive impact on Islanders, communities, or the Island as a whole, should be recognized because they do make a difference.
He said this particular recognition acknowledges Ms Peters-Doyle’s tireless effort to make the Island more inclusive and just a better place for all.
For Ms Peters-Doyle, one of the last recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, this honour is an encouragement to continue in the work she’s doing to help Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth learn more about Indigenous culture.
“It really solidifies that I’m on the right path doing the work that I am, and I hope more will find the strength to join this cause, the cause for making space for Indigenous identity within our society normal,” she said. “I want to normalize it because it shouldn’t have to be in small pockets here and there, and getting that medal really shows that I’m doing the right thing, I’m on the right path, and to keep going.”
