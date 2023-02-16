Nancy Peters-Doyle

Nancy Peters-Doyle was one of the final people in the province to receive the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. Ms Peters-Doyle teaches Mi’kmaq language and culture at John J. Sark Memorial School on Lennox Island First Nation, and at Hernewood Intermediate School in Woodstock, where she also teaches Grade 8 social studies class. She was nominated by Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road. In photo: L-R: Hal Perry, Nancy Peters-Doyle, and the Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of PEI. Submitted photo

For Nancy Peters-Doyle, receiving the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal on Jan. 27 was humbling and an honour.

“At the ceremony, the majority of the other recipients were older than I am, and have obviously put their entire lifetime to the various volunteering organizations and causes they were being recognized for,” she said. “For me, to be the age that I am and at the place in my life where I am, and having put in half the time as some of the others have, that was especially humbling.”

