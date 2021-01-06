Ryan MacKinnon

The Prince County Warriors minor hockey team presented former player Ryan MacKinnon and his family with his game jersey to show their support in his journey to recovery. The O’Leary resident was injured last August when he was struck by a motorcycle on his way home. He was on PEI for the holidays after spending months at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax. He returned to the IWK following the holidays to continue with his recovery. Mr MacKinnon’s former hockey team presented the jersey to the family during the team’s practice in O’Leary on Dec. 28. The night prior, Dec. 27, Mr MacKinnon was at the rink to watch his team play against the Central Attack, with the Warriors winning the game 9-0. Submitted photo

