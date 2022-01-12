Chirping is a part of hockey, that’s just how it is. Players try to break the focus of the opposing team by poking fun of a player’s skills or lack of experience.
From bender (a player who is relatively new to skating, so his ankles bend inward), duster (a player who sits on the bench, gathering dust, and doesn’t get on the ice much), pigeon (a player who doesn’t create his own chances, but feeds off the garbage created by others to score), pylon (an immobile player around whom everyone else skates), and sieve (goalie who lets too many shots through), there are definitely some interesting terms and phrases.
But recent events at arenas in the province go beyond regular chirping, and should be taken far more seriously than they apparently are.
A player from the Kensington Vipers uses an anti-Asian racial slur against a player from the Sherwood Metros on Dec. 17, and all he gets is a two-game suspension? It doesn’t matter that the suspended player is very remorseful about what he said. He’s 19, legally an adult, and a two-game suspension is nothing but a slap on the wrist.
Keegan Mitchell, a Metros player who came to the defence of his teammate, also suspended for two games for allegedly slashing the player who said the racist remark, has called out Hockey PEI on its decision. He said if Hockey PEI took these scenarios as seriously as they say they do, this player would have been suspended appropriately, and asks when the organization will wake up and realize “this pitiful suspension is making our whole community look racist”. He’s now facing an indefinite suspension due to violating the social media code of conduct set out by the organization.
When a 16-year-old player from Halifax experienced racial slurs thrown at him during a tournament in November, Hockey PEI turned the matter over to a third party for investigation. They later issued a release saying “Hockey PEI has a zero-tolerance policy on any act of discrimination or hatred within our game or society as a whole, and takes these allegations of maltreatment very seriously.”
A two-game suspension for using a racial slur is zero-tolerance? Good to know.
