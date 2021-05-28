Reta MacDonald began her career as an educator in 1955 when she began teaching at the one room schoolhouse in the Brae, an unincorporated area in western PEI.
“I started in March because the teacher there was expecting a baby and then I was there for three years after that,” said Ms MacDonald.
She was only supposed to fill in for the pregnant woman temporarily, but the teacher never returned.
“She told me, that teacher, she would go with me that first day, but I didn’t see her,” she said.
She admits she was nervous on her first day, but she got through it.
“I sort of went by remembering when I was in school and I sort of applied it,” she said.
Which is ironic since Ms MacDonald wasn’t very much older than some of the students she was teaching. Ms MacDonald attended the one room school in Milo where she grew up.
“I had Grade 11 and the teachers were scarce, they couldn’t find anybody to fill out that woman’s term,” said the now 84-year-old who lives in O’Leary. “There were others who took Grade 11 with me and they were out teaching and I thought, well, I might as well give it a try.”
The one room schoolhouse system on PEI was essentially established with the Free Education Act of 1852. The act put the onus of paying the salary of teachers on the government. Prior to that, families had to pay tuition if they wanted their children to receive an education and communities were responsible for paying for teachers, which was generated through taxes.
“When the government was willing to pay the basic cost of salaries for teachers, that made sure a network of schools spread across the whole province,” said Dr Edward MacDonald, a professor with the Department of History and Classics at the University Prince Edward island.
However, communities were still responsible for the upkeep of the schools, supplies and equipment.
Dr MacDonald (no relation to Ms MacDonald) said these schools were often the pride of many communities, where many social events, like dances and concerts, were held and helped to forge a community’s identity.
“The one room school, the general store, the church, those were the anchors of the community,” he said.
In the days before paved roads, the education system was set up so students didn’t have to walk any further than two and half miles to attend school.
“Essentially, there was a one room school every five miles,” said Dr MacDonald, who grew up in eastern PEI and attended a one room school in the early 1960s.
To teach in the Brae, Ms MacDonald boarded in the area and would walk more than half a mile every day to work.
“There was some pretty cold days and you weren’t allowed to wear slacks,” she recalled.
Some schools went up to Grade 10 while the majority only taught to Grade 8. Depending on the size of the community, there could be between 20 to 25 students in one class or as high as 30 to 40 children, all taught by one teacher.
“It was quite a feat for a teacher, to first of all, to keep order with eight different grades, and prepare lesson plans for all eight grades and to makes sure Grade 3 had something to do while teaching Grade 4,” said Dr MacDonald.
The curriculum would have been focused on the three Rs - reading, writing and arithmetic.
“There might be some geography in the upper grades,” said Dr MacDonald. “There would be a little bit of history. Depending on the time period, depending on the school, depending on whether or not it went to Grade 10, there might even be Latin.”
Ms MacDonald taught 17 students in the Brae.
“I had some great children and I had no trouble with them,” she said.
With the 1852 act making education essentially free, the majority of families began sending their children to school, but many students never stayed beyond Grade 8.
“We were an overwhelmingly rural society,” said Dr MacDonald. “Farming and fishing were the two major industries and a lot of parents, as soon as the child was old enough to be able to work, to be useful, they often said you can read and write now, you can do basic sums, that’s all that you need for the kind of life you plan to lead.”
At the height of the one room school system on PEI, there was approximately 475 of them across the province. Their decline began in the 1960s when the Island government began to consolidate schools.
“School consolidation was a major educational and social reform,” said Dr MacDonald. “They created the regional high schools first and then they started to consolidate the elementary schools because they thought they could offer a better quality of education. By the mid-70s, the one room school had essentially vanished.”
For Ms MacDonald, she enjoyed her time in the Brae, but after three years she was offered a position at the one room school in Woodstock (on Route 2) that she couldn’t turn down.
“The Woodstock trustees came to me and offered me $400 dollars in the difference and that sounded pretty good,” she said.
Ms MacDonald was a teacher there for nine years before moving onto the elementary school in O’Leary, where she taught for another 24 years.
“The schools were closing and they were all coming into O’Leary,” she said. “I hated to leave Woodstock because they were awful good to me, but I knew in a couple of years it would probably be closed out, so I decided I would move into O’Leary.”
Today, some of these former one room schools have been maintained, being used as community centres, homes, culture centres or other purposes, while many others have been left to deteriorate.
The schoolhouse in Woodstock was taken over by the West Prince Arts Council in 2018. After extensive renovations, the building is now used as a culture centre and gift shop.
“We certainly get a lot of positive comments on how great the building looks,” said art council treasurer Marlene Bolgar. “It’s been a lot of work, but it’s rewarding.”
Dr MacDonald said there are some tell-tale signs on identifying a former one room school. One being the placement of the windows because by the 1900s design recommendations stated these buildings had to be ‘light and airy’.
“The long side of your school was generally turned to face the south and you would put in a bank windows on that side of the school to allow in much light as possible,” he explained.
Another sign could be a T-shape ventilation pump protruding out of the roof. That’s because beginning in the 1940s the province introduced rudimentary indoor plumbing which allowed for a kind of ‘dry toilet’ to be installed inside the schools, replacing outhouses.
Retiring in 1991, Ms MacDonald enjoyed all the years she spent teaching. She had a few students go on to become church ministers, one a pharmacist and another became a doctor.
“There was some who were really smart,” she said fondly.
