Out of the four main municipalities in West Prince, residents of Alberton are the only ones heading to the polls on Nov 7.
While Mayor David Gordon was acclaimed as he ran unopposed, residents will have to decide which of the seven candidates running for a councillor position they want representing them on council.
Councillors Chester Adams, Alan Curtis, Blair Duggan, Micheal Murphy and Mary Jean O’Brien all re-offered and will be running for a council seat against newcomers Krista Murphy and Brian Poirier.
Residents had two opportunities to choose their council with an advance poll on Nov 5 and on election day this past Monday. Voting took place at Alberton Town Hall.
Allan McInnis, mayor of Tignish, Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary and Jeff Noye, mayor of Tyne Valley, also ran unopposed and they too were acclaimed. Many of their councillors will also be returning as all three councils were acclaimed after the nomination period ended.
In Tyne Valley, councillors Matt McGuire, Shelly Campbell, Tracey Lauzon and Erica Wagner return to council with Richard Robinson and Mike Ford joining them. Councillors Valene Gallant, Judy MacIsaac, Darren MacKinnon, Kevin Maynard and Darrel Wood will continue to represent O’Leary with former councillor Blake Adams returning to council. Tignish continues to have Angel Murphy, Judy Morrissey Richard, John McInnis, Sam Arsenault and Lloyd Gavin as councillors with Colleen Dwyer coming on board as council’s sixth councillor. Tignish had been operating with only five councillors after Debbie Fennessey resigned back in May 2021.
Elsewhere in West Prince, the municipalities of Central Prince, Greenmount-Montrose, Northport and St Felix have had both mayors and councils acclaimed. In Miminegash, no one ran for mayor and only five nominations for councillor, who were all acclaimed.
