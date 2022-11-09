Municipal elections

Out of the four main municipalities in West Prince, residents of Alberton are the only ones heading to the polls on Nov 7.

While Mayor David Gordon was acclaimed as he ran unopposed, residents will have to decide which of the seven candidates running for a councillor position they want representing them on council.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.