Donna Rowley is pleased with the turnout at the Canadian Potato Museum’s open house in O’Leary. Held on June 19, the open house allowed visitors to see the changes that had been made since the museum closed for the season in October 2020.
“They were quite excited and happy to see the changes,” said the museum’s manager. “We didn’t really post a lot of photos along the duration of the renovations, I think people are quite pleased with what they’re seeing.”
One of the biggest changes was to the museum’s kitchen and dining area, and its gift shop, the Potato Blossom Boutique. Previously, the gift shop was located directly in front of the museum’s entryway, but now, it’s off to the side, just before the entrance of the self-guided museum, with doors at the back leading to a screened in outdoor patio. By moving the gift shop, the museum now has more space for visitors, locals and tourists alike, who wish to have a meal at the museum.
Another change made was to the room housing the museum’s collection of farm machinery and equipment.
“We’ve rearranged it so it’s not so cramped,” explained Stanley MacDonald, a member of the museum’s board of directors. “We’re hoping to get another building to store machinery, so we can rotate some of the machinery. You can never have enough room when it comes to machinery.”
Fresh signage was also added to exhibits, with larger writing, making them easier to read from a distance, and activities for children could be found throughout the museum as well.
One visitors of the open house, Muncey Harris, actually has a family connection to the museum. There’s a photo of Guy Harris, Muncey’s father, hung in the museum, and some of the equipment at the museum, a threshing machine, and a binder, and a grain cleaner, also known as a fanner, were donated by Guy Harris before his passing.
“It’s quite awesome to walk in and see it,” said Muncey, who talked of the changes to the potato industry since his father’s time. “It’s grown a lot, there’s a lot of technology to growing potatoes than there was 50 years ago. Farmers have got a lot on their plate, they work hard for what they get.”
Right now the museum will only be open from Monday to Friday, but once borders in the Atlantic Region open up, it will likely go back to being open seven days a week. So far, things are looking good in terms of visitation.
“We’ve had a very busy first week,” said Ms Rowley. “We realized we may have to bring on more staff than what we had anticipated, so students are starting with us in the next couple of weeks, and they’ll definitely be a great help to us.”
