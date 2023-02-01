Many West Prince parents were questioning the decision made by the Public Schools Branch not to cancel classes in the region on Jan 26.
With a wind warning in effect, road conditions in the morning were poor and there was zero visibility as heavy snow fell before turning into rain around 1030 am.
“With snow and hurricane wind warnings, little kids waiting for the buses, staff and students travelling, why take the chance,” said Marlene Rochford.
The Kildare resident has a daughter who attends Westisle Composite High School. Last week, students at the school were taking exams.
“If this was not an exam day, I would have kept her home,” said Ms Rochford. Her husband drove her daughter to school. “Thankfully, he did cause the main road wasn’t plowed and he had the truck.”
Ms Rochford isn’t the only parent to believe that schools in West Prince should have been closed last Thursday.
Wendy Gaudet of Coleman, whose daughter attends O’Leary Elementary, chose to keep her child at home.
She said she was glad she did after seeing reports on social media about buses getting stuck in the snow, buses being in the ditch, plows not out on the road and businesses and daycares delaying openings because of road conditions.
Ms Gaudet said she also saw another post about someone’s daughter wanting to stay home, but had no choice to go to school because she had to take an exam.
“Getting a bunch of young kids out on the roads that are inexperienced in driving in these conditions because they don’t have a rewrite day for their exam, that’s shameful in my eyes,” said Ms Gaudet. “Hopefully, nobody gets hurt on the roads today.”
Angela Gallant also kept her five children home last Thursday.
“It’s now 1030 and my road still isn’t plowed,” said the West Devon resident when speaking with the Graphic last week. “I feel for the parents who didn’t have the choice to be able to keep their kids home today.”
The Graphic made repeated attempts to get a comment from the Public Schools Branch (PSB) and the provincial Department of Transportation, but did not receive any answers to questions sent to both parties.
However, Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road, also sent inquiries to the PSB and received a statement back from them, which he shared on his social media page.
In their statement, the PSB said they take any decision to alter a school schedule very seriously with the safety of students and staff as its top priority.
“When determining the approach for a school closure decision, two main factors are considered: weather and road conditions,” read the statement. “A 5-person team at the PSB with representatives in each county relies on information gathered from several partners to determine the best course of action daily.”
The statement went on to say this decision has to be made by 6 am.
“Weather forecasts are followed days in advance from four primary sources to predict what conditions are expected while buses are in transit,” it said. “The 5-person team begins gathering information daily at 5 am to ensure a decision on whether to delay, cancel or proceed with classes is made by 6 am. In the event of a delay, an additional decision and announcement is made by 8 am.”
In conclusion the statement said to better understand expected road conditions, the PSB team gathers information from road shift supervisors and dispatchers with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure who have teams in place across the Island to ensure accurate information for impacted regions.
“This team provides insight into road conditions, what roads have been cleared by plows and visibility.”
Ms Gallant said it was a very poor decision that was made not to cancel school on Jan 26.
“It’s not often I go against the school boards with their choices,” she said. “If there’s school, I send my kids and if it’s cancelled, they stay home.”
But last week she made a judgment call to keep her children home.
“The buses were made to go out while the plows weren’t out on the roads, putting these children and bus drivers lives at risk,” she said. “It was an extremely poor decision they have made today.”
Ms Rochford also reached out to the PSB and received a call back with similar information.
She said the representative she spoke with was genuinely sorry for the call made last Thursday.
“He explained it as it is, but with the wind and snow and time forecast, it was the wrong call,” she said. “They don’t always get it right, but I feel he was truthful and has a hard day ahead of him.”
However, Ms Rochford said West Prince does need better representation on the school board.
“In the past, when we had our Western School Board, there was a school board representative who lived in the West Prince area, who would go out and check the road conditions and report back to the school board his recommendation,” she said. “I think we need someone to fill that role. To advise based on the actual weather.”
Ms Gaudet agrees the region needs something like the Western School Board back.
“So we don’t have someone on the other end of the Island making decisions for Up West,” she said. “And if there is someone up here making decisions, then they need to make better decisions because allowing children to get on those buses this morning was a very grim mistake.”
