One of the many pictures posted on social media and shared with the Graphic showing the poor road conditions the morning of Jan 26. This photo was captured on Route 2 near Profits Corner in Woodvale. Many West Prince parents were questioning the decision made by the Public Schools Branch not to cancel classes in the region that day. Submitted photo

Many West Prince parents were questioning the decision made by the Public Schools Branch not to cancel classes in the region on Jan 26.

With a wind warning in effect, road conditions in the morning were poor and there was zero visibility as heavy snow fell before turning into rain around 1030 am.

