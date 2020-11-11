“Halifax, March 1, 1946. The stork transport Scythia docked here today in spring-like weather with another contingent of Canadian war brides and their children. The movement, dubbed Operation Diaper, will see approximately three thousand dependants of Canadian overseas veterans arrive in Canada over the weekend. Aboard the big ship, which was battered in heavy seas on the Atlantic crossing, were more than eight hundred new Canadians.”
- The Guardian of the Gulf, March 2, 1946.
Sea sickness plagued Operation Diaper and the busiest man on the ship was Captain F. J. Hogg, an army doctor from Montreal who stated more than one hundred children required hospital treatment every day on an average. So rough were the seas many of the babies’ milk bottles were broken. But army ingenuity soon straightened the situation out in a novel way. A search of the ship was made and empty beer bottles were found, sterilized, and quickly rushed to hungry mouths. Doctors and nurses chuckled at the sight of rows of babies feeding away on the milk-filled beer bottles.
The Scythia sailed from Liverpool, England on February 19th, but after a day at sea, engine trouble developed, and she was forced to enter Belfast harbour (Northern Ireland) for repairs. After a twenty-four-hour delay, she finally got underway. But misfortune struck again when Mrs. A. O. Wills, wife of Sgt. A. O. Wills of Doe River, British Columbia, was stricken and had to be taken off the ship. As heavy seas lashed the vessel, Mrs. Wills was lowered with difficulty into a waiting tender vessel and rushed to land and hospital.
Said one war bride: “It was the saddest sight I have ever seen. She had waited so long for this opportunity of joining her husband in Canada.” So affected were the women aboard the ship they immediately passed a purse among the passengers, and as a result more than $500 was raised for Mrs. Wills.”
All I want is to
enjoy freedom
“All I want in Canada is my husband and a chance to enjoy freedom after five years of Nazi tyranny,” said Mrs. Evoy, a native of LeZoute, where the last white flag of German surrender in Belgium was raised.
“All I ask in Canada is to enjoy the liberty that Canadians find so commonplace,” stated Mrs. O. A. Evoy, the first Belgium war bride to enter Canada. Mrs. Evoy was on her way to join her husband Capt. O. A. Evoy of Winnipeg. Asked if she would go on a shopping splurge in Canadian stores, the Belgium bride stated “No, you see rations in Belgium are not scarce and certainly are far ahead of those the English people receive. I was greatly surprised to find food such a difficult proposition in England.”
The first war bride to land in Canada from Holland was aboard the Scythia. She was Mrs. Bertha Allan, wife of former Army Chaplain K. V. Allan, a Toronto dentist. A pretty blond, speaking fluent English, the native of Dordrecht, Holland, was anxiously waiting reunion with her husband.
Mrs. W. H. Morse, destined for Vancouver, just wanted to meet her husband and grab “one lb of butter.” Informed butter still was on a strict ration, she muttered a disappointed “Darn!”
Homesick was Mrs. Henry Massom. Heading for a reunion with her steelworker husband in Oshawa, Ontario, carrying two children. Mrs. Massom was looking forward to nothing more than seeing her husband and finding “a good home for the kids.”
Brides were wonderful
The first few days out of port, the ship’s canteen posed a problem for medical authorities aboard the Scythia. More than eight hundred two lb boxes of chocolates, in addition to hundreds of candy bars, were sold quickly. Doctors attributed much of the sickness to the mixture of sweets and rough seas.
Capt. King White of Montreal, a former war correspondent with the British Second Army, was press officer aboard the ship returning for his discharge. The capt emphasized the spirit of co-operation that existed throughout the sea journey. “The girls were wonderful,” he said. “They looked after each other, and when women with children were seasick, the childless brides would pitch in and take care of the tots.”
