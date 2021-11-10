Over the last two years there’s been a lot talk about freedoms, rights and oppression.
First when public health measures were introduced to combat the rising cases of COVID-19 and again when talk of vaccine mandates and passports began circulating.
These past two years have been tough. There’s no doubt about that. Lockdowns, school closures, restricted travel and much more has impacted our lives as governments around the world responded to the global pandemic. That response has been imperfect and frustrating at times. People have called these measures oppressive and tyrannical. And since the vaccines have come along, people want to compare this moment to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, which is absolutely ludicrous.
If a person doesn’t want to get vaccinated due to a personal choice that’s fine, but don’t compare this situation to those who suffered during one of the darkest moments in the history of mankind.
Unless they have a valid medical reason, many of the unvaccinated are choosing not to get the vaccine. Plain and simple. They are choosing oppression, if that’s how they want to frame it to themselves in order to justify their outrage over mandates and passports, which would have not been necessary if more people had chosen to get vaccinated.
Those who faced unspeakable brutality under the Nazis didn’t have any choice whatsoever when they were first forced into ghettos and then shuffled into cattle cars to be sent to concentration camps like Auschwitz. They didn’t choose to have their possessions confiscated, their businesses taken from them or their lives snuffed out.
All that is being asked of people right now is to take a vaccine that is highly effective so we can put this pandemic behind us. These vaccines were supposed to be the hope that would bring this pandemic to an end, but instead here we are still struggling to do just that because so many refuse to get vaccinated.
Here in Canada, Remembrance Day is this week. It’s a time when Canadians gather to remember the ultimate sacrifice many men and women made to guarantee the freedoms we enjoy today, which includes the right not to get vaccinated. What these people don’t have the right to do is complain about being oppressed when they have no idea what oppression looks like.
Their oppression is of their own making.
