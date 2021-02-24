After a year of challenges, the board president of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce (WPCC) offered words of thanks when speaking to members during the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting on Feb. 18.
“I think we should be grateful to our business community who really stepped up and adapted and made number of changes on how they operate and how they offer their services,” said John Maynard. “I think a lot of people have displayed tremendous amount of innovation and creativity and devotion to their business and to their customers.”
Mr Maynard went on to thank local employees who worked everyday throughout the pandemic.
“They persevered and behind the mask, I think you would see a smile, so we should be very grateful to those people,” he said. “We should also be grateful to those who continue to patronize our businesses under considerable challenges as well. They are continuing to be there for us and we should be grateful for that.”
Then Mr Maynard offered words of encouragement to the members.
“The pandemic will end, or, at least, it will be less of a factor in our lives,” he said. “Our businesses will survive... Our tourists and summer residents will return, it’s just a matter of time.”
He’s also hopeful there will be a new appreciation for organizations like the WPCC.
“More than anything, I think there’s hope that we will continue to appreciate all we have in West Prince, its businesses, its residents and that we will all work to make this a better community to live, educate our children and to operate our businesses,” he said.
Thanks to a newly adopted resolution at the AGM to amend the WPCC’s bylaws, Chamber staff member Tammy Rix has a new title, going from Executive Director to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The title change was made to better reflect the role Ms Rix plays within the Chamber as well as align with similar positions in other Island chambers.
“2020 was definitely a year we won’t forget,” said Ms Rix in her remarks at the AGM. “Our members, like everyone, faced a world pandemic and had to adapt and respond to many challenges in life and in business.”
Ms Rix said it was quite a challenge as a single staff member of an organization to navigate all the information being provided by the provincial and federal throughout the pandemic.
“As a chamber, we were bombarded with a great amount of information from all levels of government and we had to find a way to relay this information to our members and stay focused on supporting the needs of our business members in our community,” said Ms Rix.
Now, more than ever, Ms Rix believes there needs to be better coordination among the private sector, industries, academics, schools and government partners.
“The number of government and services that were already available before the pandemic, they create a lot of complexity for small businesses, especially for those who don’t have the staff or the resources,” said Ms Rix. “It takes up a lot of administrative time doing a lot of these grants and things, so it can be overwhelming for any small business.”
Before the onset of the pandemic, the Chamber had managed to reach 230 members and Ms Rix is hoping the Chamber can at the very least maintain that membership number for 2021.
On the Chamber’s board, Monique Horne replaces Leah McGrath as secretary, with Ms McGrath remaining on as a board member. Amber Frey joins the executive as the board’s new treasurer, replacing Mike Adams, who is stepping down from the board. Additionally, the board is gaining two new directors with Edward Kenny and Emmerson MacMillan, with director Sandra Gaudette stepping down from the board.
