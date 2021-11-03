After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clothing giveaway in Alberton is returning.
The giveaway is organized by the West Prince Family Violence Prevention Services (FVPS) and hosted by the Hope Centre Clubhouse.
This year the event takes place on Nov. 16 from 5 pm to 8 pm.
“It’s a real feel good event,” said Dylynn MacIsaac, administrative outreach support for the FVPS in West Prince. “It’s good that these items can be reused.”
The clothing giveaway started in 2011 by a group of friends who called themselves Friends Who Care. It was a women’s fall and winter giveaway to help provide warm clothing to clients of FVPS but has since grown to include men’s and children’s clothing.
This year’s event is the 9th Annual Clothing Giveaway.
Ms MacIsaac said the giveaway assists over a hundred families each year with clothing.
“It’s definitely helped a lot of families in the past,” she said.
Outreach Service Coordinator for FVPS in West Prince, Barbie MacKay, said everyone is welcomed to attend the giveaway.
“It’s exciting to know all these people will be able to pick up clothing,” she said.
Organizers are asking those planning on attending the clothing giveaway to use the community centre entrance on College Street. COVID protocols will be in place and it will be one adult and one child maximum entry per household.
“That way it’s easier for the contact tracing and more families can get in this way,” explained Ms MacIsaac.
Ms MacKay suggested attendees to bring a bag if they can, but they will have bags available during the giveaway as well.
Clothing donations can be dropped off the same way, at the entrance to the community centre, beginning the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 (with the exception of Remembrance Day on Nov. 11) between the hours of 8:30 am - 4 pm. The giveaway will be accepting donations of women’s, men’s or children’s clothing items.
