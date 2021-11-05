Bus Driver

Along with an award from the Public Schools Branch, Loman Murphy received handmade cards from the students who travel on his bus each day. From left to right: Maddy Birinson, Abbie Mallet, Loman Murphy, Aden Henderson, and Caleb Smallman. Jillian Trainor photo

Loman Murphy wasn’t expecting cheers and applause when he walked into the foyer just outside the office of Bloomfield Elementary School, but that’s exactly what happened on Oct. 27 when students and staff at the school thanked him in recognition of his 50 years of service as a bus driver.

“After seeing all the kids that belonged to my bus, I thought there was something going on here,” he said.

Mr Murphy began his career as a bus driver a few months after the school opened in 1970. His mother, Monica Murphy, was one of the original teachers at the school, and his father Gerald was a school trustee. It was through his father that Mr Murphy learned the school was in need of a bus driver.

Loman Murphy

Loman Murphy was surprised to say the least when he received cheers and applause when entering the foyer of Bloomfield Elementary School, to celebrate his 50 years as a bus driver to the school. To keep everything secret, Mr Murphy was told there was a meeting of the school’s bus drivers that day. Jillian Trainor photo

“He’s almost an original employee from that time,” said Principal Andrew Stewart. “It’s neat to see somebody still driving, not because he has to, but because he really enjoys it.”

Originally, the plan was to honour Mr Murphy when the school celebrated its 50th anniversary in spring 2020, but those plans fell by the wayside once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Along with being the school’s principal, Mr Stewart also teaches math, and he shared some interesting facts about the 50 year mark. Along with being known as five decades, and half a century, 50 years is also 600 months; 18,250 days; 1,095,000 minutes; and 65,700,000 seconds.

50 Years of Service

Loman Murphy wasn’t expecting to be awarded with a 50 year service award from Ian Nantes, Transportation Supervisor West. Mr Nantes said he and other members of staff did some research, and they couldn’t find a single person anywhere in the history of the school board that has worked for 50 years. Jillian Trainor photo

Prior to receiving his 50 year service award, Ian Nantes, Transportation Supervisor West, noted how he and other members of staff did some research, and they couldn’t find a single person anywhere in the history of the school board that has worked for 50 years. He said this indeed was a special day.

Along with recognition from the school board, and local 1145 bus driver’s union, Mr Murphy also received thank you cards from the students he drives to and from school.

“I like the kids, talking to them and getting along with them,” he said.

Cake

Along with service awards and cards from students, Loman Murphy also received cake from the staff of Bloomfield Elementary School. Donated by the Bloomfield Foodland, it was shared with students and staff. Jillian Trainor photo

Mr Stewart said Mr Murphy is someone you can always count on.

“You know every day he’s going to be here, he rarely takes time off,” he said. “In the winter time, if we’re in bad weather and the school has to dismiss early, he’s probably the first one to arrive, and same thing on a regular day. He’s the first bus that arrives in the afternoon. You just know that you can always count on him, and his students love him, which is always great, and I think he really enjoys them.”

