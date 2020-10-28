Between taking place on a Saturday, a rare blue hunter’s moon occurring, along with a full moon and Daylight Savings Time, there’s a good chance Halloween this year is going to be..... interesting.
Halloween is known for being a night of shenanigans, but its origins are actually ceremonial.
Known as Samhain (pronounced SOW-in), it’s a pagan religious ceremony that originates from Celtic tradition that welcomes in the dark half of the year, as this is when days are shorter and nights are longer. Samhain was considered to be the most significant of the four quarterly fire festivals, the other being Imbolc (Candlemas), Beltane (May Eve), and Lughnassadh (Lammas). During Samhain, hearth fires were left to burn in the family homes while the harvest was gathered.
The tradition of Halloween costumes is just as old as Samhain itself. During Samhain, it was believed the barrier between this world and the supernatural was at its thinnest, and that spirits could wander this world on that night. People would disguise themselves with feathers and furs so as not to be recognized by the spirits, keeping themselves safe in the process.
Trick or treating is thought to have originated some time in the ninth or tenth century, around the time Christianity was brought to Celtic territories. On Nov. 2, All Souls Day, the poor would visit the homes of the wealthy and receive pastries known as soul cakes in exchange for a promise to pray for the souls of the homeowners’ dead relatives. In Ireland and Scotland, the tradition was taken up by the young folk, which was then called ‘guising’ as they would dress in costume when doing so. Instead of promising to pray for the dead, they would instead sing songs, recite poems, tell jokes, or perform some other ‘trick’ before collecting their treat, which was usually something like fruit, nuts or coin.
Pumpkin carving is one of the most common Halloween activities. According to Irish legends, a man called Stingy Jack invited the Devil to have a drink with him. After convincing the Devil to turn himself into a coin that Jack could use to buy their drinks, Jack kept the money next to a silver cross, which stopped the Devil from changing back into his original form. After eventually freeing him, Jack made the Devil promise not to collect his soul. After dying, he wasn’t allowed into Heaven because of how unsavory his character was, and wasn’t allowed into Hell because of the promise made by the Devil. Thus Jack was then sent off into the night with only a burning coal to light his way, which was placed in a carved-out turnip, eventually becoming known as Jack of the Lanterns (Jack-O-Lantern for short). After coming to North America in the wake of the Irish Potato Famine, it was discovered that pumpkins made for easier carving, and thus the tradition continues today.
No matter how you celebrate All Hallows Eve this year, have fun and stay safe
