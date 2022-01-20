There’s a lot of effort that goes into not only building, but also maintaining an outdoor ice rink, but an increasing number of communities in West Prince feel that effort is worth the time.
One has been set up behind the hall of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) for the second year in a row.
Tom Murphy, a member of the AVFD, has been very involved in keeping the rink in good working order, and explained just how extensive the work was when the rink was first built.
He said when the rink was built, the ground wasn’t level, meaning uneven spots had to be filled in to get the land ready. Then, the boards had to be set up, and plastic lining had to be put down before the rink could be flooded. There are still some things to do, including getting more permanent lights set up to light up not just one rink, but two.
“One rink is 50 by 100 (feet), and the other is 30 by 40 (feet),” said Mr Murphy. “Last year we set up two ice surfaces also, because it gets a little rough. Bigger kids get on there, and then little kids come there and they have no place to skate, so we made it into two separate ice surfaces.”
O’Leary also has a rink being set up by the town’s recreation department. This is the first year the department has taken on the task.
Recreation Director Andrew Avery said there have been some requests to have an outdoor rink in the community, and having one would be a great opportunity for the town.
“It’s great, especially right now with the arena closed to minor hockey for the moment,” he said. “We still wanted something that the town’s putting on that benefits the town, that will be part of activities and events during the winter, and definitely help out some of the low income families.”
Mr Avery said the thing he and the recreation department love about the new rink, located at Centennial Park, is the tree lines separating the school and the walking track were kept up. Mr Avery said the park was the best location for the rink, as it’s centrally located in the town, it’s next to a park, and it’s allows parents to keep an eye on their children at the rink while they go for a walk around the walking track.
The rink had its first flooding on Jan. 10, and will soon be open to the public.
In Knutsford, Wayne Getson has been creating an outdoor rink on his property for roughly five years. He said he tries to keep the three Fs in play.
“It’s free, and it’s fun, and I try to keep it family oriented with no cursing, no alcohol, things like that,” he said.
Mr Getson never planned to build an outdoor rink. Originally, he set out to dig a fish pond in some of his land that was wet, but the water wasn’t deep enough to make a fish pond, so he came up with the idea of creating an outdoor rink.
Like Mr Avery, Mr Getson thought it would be nice to have a free place to play for people who might not be able to afford to play hockey at the O’Leary rink.
“It’s open all the time,” he said. “Whenever it gets dark, I flick the flood lights on from my shop, and people can go anytime they want. When you see the little kids out there laughing, and carrying on, and having fun, it makes you feel good. It’s nice to be able to do something nice.”
