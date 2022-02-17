A fundraiser for the family of Jayden Gaudet will be running until Feb. 20, with proceeds going toward helping to pay for his funeral costs. Mr Gaudet is being remembered for his outgoing nature, his humour, and his positivity. Submitted photo
Jayden Gaudet is being remembered for his outgoing nature, his humour, and his positivity. When word spread about an online auction to help his family, offers to help were almost immediate.
“We haven’t really had to reach out to anybody,” said Chavonne Gavin, one of the auction’s organizers. “Businesses and people are contacting us and asking if they can donate to the auction, from communities all across the Island. There’s people from Montague, Souris, Summerside, Charlottetown, that are contacting us and wanting to donate to the auction.”
Mr Gaudet passed away suddenly on Feb. 5, at the age of 20. In 2019, he began to suffer from heart failure, and underwent a heart transplant the following year. Ms Gavin said the hope was this new heart would last for many years, but that unfortunately was not the case.
“He loved sports,” recalled Ms Gavin. “He was involved in every different sport growing up, always. He was just an all around awesome kid.”
The idea for the auction resulted from friends of the family reaching out to ask if there was anything they could do, or give, to help the Gaudet family ease the financial burden incurred as a result of Mr Gaudet’s medical costs. Along with medical expenses, there was also expenses like travelling to Halifax, and staying in the city until it was time to come back home.
Ms Gavin said friends knew it was going to be a big financial strain, and felt the family shouldn’t have to worry about that at the moment.
The auction began on Feb. 13, and will run until Feb. 20 at 9 pm. So far, over 200 pounds of lobster has been donated to the auction, along with donations of oysters, quahogs, and scallops, gift baskets, gift cards, cakes, sweets, and more. Monetary donations have been coming too. Mr Gaudet’s grandparents, Danny and Karen Gaudet, have been creating and selling car decals as well.
This isn’t the first time a fundraiser has been held for the Gaudet family. In 2019, during his senior year at Westisle Composite High School, a group of his friends organized a bottle drive.
Ms Gavin wanted to ensure she had the Gaudet family’s blessing before going ahead with the matter. She said Jill Peters, Mr Gaudet’s mother, was humbled by the offer.
“Anyone who knows the family knows what kind of people they are,” said Ms Gavin. “They’re the first ones to be there for somebody else, and they’re the first ones to start something to get the ball rolling for anybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.