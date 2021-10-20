The Town of Alberton is looking into the creation of a parking bylaw for cars on Main Street as a way to deter vehicle owners from parking on the street overnight.
“We know that winter is coming, and I think all these letters that we’re putting on windshields is definitely not working,” said Mayor David Gordon during council’s meeting on Oct. 12.
Mr Gordon is referring to letters that have been sent out to landlords and property owners on Main Street, notifying them of the issue with overnight parking. Flyers were also printed out and given to residents.
Council would prefer vehicle owners in the area to park overnight in the parking lot behind the buildings on Main Street, next to Bray’s Independent Grocer. This would enable the town’s snow removal contractor to properly clear the street after a snowfall.
Mr Gordon said if a vehicle is parked on Main Street while the snow removal contractor is trying to clear the snow, the contractor has to come back around to clean up once the vehicle is gone, which in turn could cause a build up of ice.
“We have the signs up for two hour parking, and we have the signs up for no overnight parking, and they park right underneath the no overnight parking signs,” said Donna Thomson, Alberton’s Chief Administrative Officer.
Ms Thomson also suggested including the town’s charging stations for electrical vehicles, as council would prefer it if drivers didn’t park there unless they plan on charging their vehicle.
If the parking bylaw comes into effect, enforcing it would likely fall to a bylaw enforcement officer.
The town floated the idea in 2019 when there were issues requiring a bylaw enforcement officer, including a building in town zoned for commercial use, but acting as a residence. The owner of the building had ignored all stop work orders issued by the town regarding the efforts to turn it into a multiple occupancy living facility. Another issue concerned a complaint of stray cats near Elizabeth Drive.
Before the subject can be brought up again, the town plans on updating its bylaws first.
