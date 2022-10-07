Solar Power

The solar panels installed at Cascumpec Bay Oyster Company aren’t in operation just yet, but are expected to be up and running by mid October. Martin O’Brien, founder and owner of the company, said the company also owns an electric forklift, and hopes to one day include an electric truck as part of its fleet, with a charging station. Jillian Trainor photo

When Martin O’Brien was building the new processing plant at Cascumpec Bay Oyster Company, the founder and owner of the company saw an opportunity for it to become more energy efficient, an endeavour that will soon become reality.

Once the new plant was built, solar panels were installed in various locations on the grounds of the processing facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.