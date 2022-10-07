When Martin O’Brien was building the new processing plant at Cascumpec Bay Oyster Company, the founder and owner of the company saw an opportunity for it to become more energy efficient, an endeavour that will soon become reality.
Once the new plant was built, solar panels were installed in various locations on the grounds of the processing facility.
“It’s a hybrid model, so it’s both ground mounts and rooftop,” he explained. “We have panels covering both south facing roofs on my two buildings here, and there’s also I think 10 ground mounts in addition to that. It’s a 100 kilowatt system, which is the maximum system you’re allowed with Maritime Electric.”
It’s been about a year and a half since Mr O’Brien started making the switch to solar energy, but it’s not quite finished yet. First, he had to get the system sized up, receive quotes on pricing, design the layout of the solar panels, and place the order. Working with Island company Sunly Energy, the hope is to finally have everything up and running by mid October.
“When I first designed the system I think my actual usage at the plant here was around 93 kilowatts,” he explained. “I’ve since put up a second building with less electrical usage, but there’s still some, so I decided to go with the maximum 100 kilowatt just so I wasn’t leaving anything up on the table. I should be at 100 per cent offset or 95 cent offset, at the very least. Energy costs all around are definitely high, so it’ll be very nice to offset at least our electrical costs.”
There haven’t been any challenges per se, but there have been delays in completing the project. Mr O’Brien said Sunly is very busy, but were very faithful to their estimated time of arrival, and most of the delays had to do with equipment arriving on time. The hope was to have the system up and running by the beginning of July.
“I did miss a lot of sunshine, which would have offset my electrical costs for the winter, but it is what it is,” said Mr O’Brien. “The sun does shine in the wintertime too, so it will offset some electrical costs this winter, just not 100 per cent. It will be more next year where I see that full benefits.”
This isn’t the only aspect of the company that’s gone green. The company also has an electric forklift, something that was initially purchased because it was actually less expensive than a traditional diesel powered forklift.
While the concept of an electric forklift sounds new, Mr O’Brien said they’re more common in processing facilities, and indoor locations where food and perishable goods are packaged.
“We don’t need a forklift in our packing room, but our forklift would be coming in and out of the plant when we’re loading up trucks, I just didn’t want the fumes in the plant at all,” he said. “And any experience I’ve had with a forklift that runs off an engine of any kind is that they break down a lot. I’ve owned two electric forklifts so far, and I’ve never had a breakdown yet, so reliability is a little bit better. I use my forklift every single day and do probably more than 50 lifts a day. I’ll charge at night, probably every three weeks, so it’s very efficient.”
One thing Mr O’Brien plans on acquiring down the road is an electric truck for the company. He said a lot of the ones out right now are more for personal use, but he doesn’t mind waiting for the technology to catch up with the demand.
Electric vehicles are becoming more common, and charging stations are appearing in more locations, including by the gazebo in Alberton and at the Tim Horton’s parking lot at the O’Leary Corner. Mr O’Brien said he plans on having a charging station on company grounds, meaning he wouldn’t have to be reliant on finding the closest charging station when a delivery truck was on the road.
For Mr O’Brien, becoming energy efficient is a long-term process, one that doesn’t happen overnight.
“It’s hard to snap your fingers and do everything totally green all at once, but we have been making moves. Even our packaging, the majority of the packaging we use is wood packaging,” he explained. “It’s baby steps, but I think we’re going in the right direction. I think for us, we can do it, so we are, and we’re happy to be able to be in a position where we can make those moves.”
