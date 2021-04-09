Bob MacLeod is feeling pretty positive about the 2021 spring oyster season.
“Oysters are moving, what the buyers have on hand is moving pretty good for this time of year,” said the president of the PEI Shellfish Association (PEISA). “I know there are some of the oysters that are under the ice they can’t get, but there’s still some of them harvesting through the ice.”
Mr MacLeod said from what he’s hearing, the markets are seeing a stronger demand for the higher quality Choice grade oysters as opposed to Standard grade that was in demand last year.
There’s also hope the season, which typically begins May 1, will begin on time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of last year’s season was delayed by a month, and the decision by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to open was against the wishes of many oyster fishers in the province.
“We did three votes last year,” said Mr MacLeod. “Some fishermen couldn’t sell at all they had no buyer. Some of the ones that did go started and quit because the price was so bad, they couldn’t afford to fish. Others stuck with it, but there were lots of complaints with how the grade was, but at least they got to sell.”
In 2019 the total landings from both the wild and aquaculture oyster sector combined was 4.9 million kilograms with a landed value of $17.2 million and approximate economic value to the province of $35 million, according to statistics from the Department of Fisheries.
There are 300-400 oyster fishers in PEI.
A total of 202 of the 295 oyster fishers who are part of the PEISA took part in the vote over the May 21 weekend in 2020. Fifty-five voted to open the season, 46 voted to delay the season, and 101 voted to cancel the season.
Mr MacLeod said probably 80-100 fishers didn’t fish because they didn’t have a buyer. Other reasons for not fishing included poor prices, poor grades, and poor oyster numbers.
“It shouldn’t have opened when everybody couldn’t sell,” said Mr MacLeod. “If the market was only there for Standards, and they weren’t equipped to buy the Choice, they shouldn’t have pushed as hard as they did. Some of the buyers were pushing hard to open it, but the grade didn’t reflect it, for sure.”
Things were a little different for the fall season. All fishers had buyers, though not all buyers bought to the end of the season. Getting a good price was also an issue for the fall season as well.
To help ensure oyster fishers have better seasons in 2021, the provincial government invested $2.5 million in a project that spread about four million oysters to various rivers in the province. Known as the Oyster Enhancement Fund, finances and administered in collaboration with ACOA, PEI Aquaculture Alliance, PEI Shellfish Association and provincial Department of Fisheries.
The oysters were spread late, finishing in early November, but Mr MacLeod said everything went well. The majority of the oysters were between two and two and a half inches, though some were over three inches in length.
“It was a pretty good boost for the wild fishery, that was a lot of oysters to get spread,” said Mr MacLeod. “I think it was 16 rivers we spread in, so it should make for some better fishing because it was all good, quality stuff. We hope the survival rate will be pretty high with it.”
As the spring season looms, some of the biggest concerns for fishers is the oyster grade being better than the 2020 season, the condition of the oyster beds and whether they’re still in good shape despite not being fished last year, and the quality of those beds.
“I’ve seen some oysters that were harvested probably three weeks ago through the ice, and I’ve never seen oysters in such good shape,” said Mr MacLeod. “There hopefully won’t be a lot of winter kill. The oysters are really fat, a really good shape.”
Unless something drastic happens, the season should start on time. Mr MacLeod hopes fishers have a good season, and are able to make up some ground from last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.