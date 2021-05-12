Since the beginning of the spring oyster season on May 1, fishers are doing well in terms of catches, and while there is a demand for product, it’s for the standard grade.
“The standards go as retail, the choice is usually reserved for restaurants,” said Martin O’Brien, of the Cascumpec Bay Oyster Company. “As a result, there’s very large demand for a standard oyster, not near as much for choice and cultured oysters.”
Restaurants and pubs, which would normally be purchasing the higher grade of oyster, aren’t buying as much because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s this industry that has the biggest impact on pricing, and as a result, the price for fishers are being paid right now isn’t very good.
“We have a couple of buyers who are paying straight $40 a box, that’s only $10 a pack,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. “This day and age, it’s hard to make a living at $10 a pack.”
Mr O’Brien said there’s an overabundance of product in the market right now, not just on the Island, but nationally and internationally as well. He said of the fisheries that were impacted by the pandemic, the oyster industry, both public and aquaculture branches, were affected the most because oysters for the most part are a very restaurant oriented product.
He’s seen statistics of oyster sales being down over 70 per cent in the last year, and while things are on the rebound, it’s going to take time to get things back to where they were before the pandemic began.
“We’re happy that we can sell, we just wish the price would reflect more like the lobster and the crab, which would make things easier,” said Mr MacLeod. “At the same time, I can understand why it ain’t, but it still doesn’t help the pocketbook.”
Mr MacLeod said there haven’t been a lot of complaints from fishers, meaning they’re probably fairing as well as they can, given the current situation.
In regard to the pandemic, PEI has done well in terms of keeping case numbers low, but national and international markets are immediately affected every time there’s an outbreak, or new lockdown measures in a buyer’s city.
“It’s a lot of uncertainty,” said Mr O’Brien. “There’s a lot of positive vaccine news, but the third wave happened. It’s a one step forward, two steps backward kind of thing in terms of trying to recover selling oysters, and health and safety is a whole other thing.”
Mr O’Brien is optimistic there will be an appetite for indulgence once the pandemic is under control. The pent up demand it caused will be beneficial, and things are looking good in the long-term for oysters, but it’s a matter of being patient.
Mr MacLeod agrees, but he feels a little more cautious on the matter.
“By rights, everything should start opening up, and the demand should be coming up and everything should be good, but will it?” he said. “We hope it will, but you never know.”
