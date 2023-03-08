Allan MacRae

“Frequent storms and drifting snow have complicated snow removal to the point this winter (1952) where many farmers are beginning to see the necessity of some method of assisting on a local basis. Farm tractors can be equipped with blowers that will render quite a useful service in clearing driveways and might even assist to some extent on the highways. Manure loaders can also be quite useful in clearing away drifts and be of some assistance in deep cuttings. Within a few years we expect to see more snow removal machinery become commonly used.” - The Guardian, March 21, 1952

Progressive Cornwall farmer first to use modern snow equipment

