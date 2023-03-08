“Frequent storms and drifting snow have complicated snow removal to the point this winter (1952) where many farmers are beginning to see the necessity of some method of assisting on a local basis. Farm tractors can be equipped with blowers that will render quite a useful service in clearing driveways and might even assist to some extent on the highways. Manure loaders can also be quite useful in clearing away drifts and be of some assistance in deep cuttings. Within a few years we expect to see more snow removal machinery become commonly used.” - The Guardian, March 21, 1952
Progressive Cornwall farmer first to use modern snow equipment
A snow blower attachment which fits onto any ordinary farm tractor may possibly prove the answer to the problem of removing snow from driveways and streets. One of these machines has been a familiar sight in the village of Cornwall where the 200-yard driveway on the farm of Gordon MacMillian has easily been kept open all winter. In addition, the machine has blown a path on the road for a distance of a mile to the Village and kept it open for cars and trucks.
Since the government plows were busy on the highways Mr. MacMillian was able to make travelling easy for himself and neighbours. He helped many of the latter to keep their driveways open as well.
He uses the equipment with the Ford tractor and attaches it at the rear in the same manner as any other attachment. Operating from the rear of the tractor the snow is not blown back on the operator in a high wind. And when the banks are too deep for the tractor to go into, the machine is simply turned around and the blower backed into the drift. It is adaptable to any make of tractor and has a rear power take-off and hydraulic lift.
The blower attachment blows the snow a distance of 40 feet with the result that no high banks pile up to make deep cuttings each time another fall of snow occurs. It cuts a path five feet, six inches wide, and can blow the snow either to left or right.
Mr. MacMillian has the only one in the province at present and feels that it is an excellent investment for any farmer who does not wish to be snowed-in for the winter. It can also be used for loading snow onto trucks as a long ‘spout’ attachment can carry the snow up and drop it anywhere in the truck for snow removal work and is said to be able to load a truck in approximately two minutes. The bower, because of its easy maneuverability, is reported as ideal for working in contained spaces and around parking meters and such.
