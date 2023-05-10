“When oyster lovers speak of the succulent shell fish they mean Prince Edward Island. With the possible exception of lobsters there is no seafood so popular among Islanders. Oysters are our best advertisement in other parts of Canada and enjoyed worldwide where they are justly famous for their exceptional flavour.” “The Guardian,” 27 February 1959.
Malpeque Oysters
“Malpeque oysters are a byword and a ‘buy’ word as well especially in the elite clubs of Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa and the demand from these customers keeps Island fishermen busy. Their excellence is recognized by oyster eaters wherever they are tasted. A distinctive flavour not common in oysters elsewhere is the first delight noticed, with it is a firm flesh unlike many oysters of a jellyfish texture.”
“One great advantage is their prevalence all along Island shores so the true oyster-lover can take a knife with him and open them on the beach. If he forgets the knife a sharp rock comes in handy.”
“It is encouraging to note that many Malpeque oysters will be removed from Island waters in the three-year campaign to restock oyster fisheries in the neighbouring provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. It has been stated that these oysters will soon take on the marketable quality of the region in which they are transplanted.”
“One fact for which Islanders in general and fishermen in particular can be grateful is that oysters multiply fast. It means that thick beds are actually enriched in a short time. This present restocking scheme of the Federal Government will benefit all three provinces. But primarily it will benefit the oyster lover who within a very few years can expect more and bigger oysters. He cannot reasonably expect better quality as when he buys top Island oysters, he is automatically buying the world’s best. At least no Islander could be convinced of the contrary.”
“Real oyster lovers of the Island would favor keeping all of them here. But, then, they do not have an economic mind. Those who enjoy the bivalves are much the same the world over and exclaim over the variety from the United States until they sample a Malpeque oyster. Nearly always the argument of relative merits ends right there.”
Resistant Strain
“A recent story from New Jersey, USA that efforts were being made to combat the ‘X’ disease in oysters recalled that this same disease had struck Island beds in a series of epidemics from 1915 to 1940. Dr. R R Logie of the Biological Station at Ellerslie said: ‘At present (1959) PEI oysters were descended from the resistant survivors of these epidemics and passed the resistant to their progeny. The biologist also said the Island is now (1959) supplying ‘most of the Atlantic oysters to the Canadian market at a very high price indeed.”
