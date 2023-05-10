MacRae

Graphic file photo

“When oyster lovers speak of the succulent shell fish they mean Prince Edward Island. With the possible exception of lobsters there is no seafood so popular among Islanders. Oysters are our best advertisement in other parts of Canada and enjoyed worldwide where they are justly famous for their exceptional flavour.” “The Guardian,” 27 February 1959.

Malpeque Oysters

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.