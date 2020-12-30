“Ellerslie, P.E.I.- The recent epidemic oyster disease which has wiped out oyster stocks in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick has placed the Prince Edward Island oyster fishery in a very prominent position. Never before in the history of the Island’s oyster industry has the market price for P.E.I. oysters been as high as in 1957.” “The Guardian,”
31 January 1958.
“The epidemic oyster disease now active in the waters of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick is considered to be the same disease that devasted the P.E.I. oyster fishery from 1915 to 1940. Oyster stocks now growing in P.E.I. waters have developed a resistance to the disease. It should be emphasized that the disease is definitely not harmful to humans.”
“In January of 1957, Mr. George Clark, Deputy Minister of the Federal Dept. of Fisheries, announced a plan had been put into effect for the rehabilitation of the depleted oyster fishing grounds of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick with P.E.I. disease-resistant oysters.”
Years of Research
Beneficial
“Years of research by fishery biologists and experience gained during the 1915 to 1940 epidemic of the disease in P.E. Island waters had shown that if an area depleted by this disease was left to itself, it would require at least fifteen years to rehabilitate whereas if planting of disease-resistant oysters were made to such an area the rehabilitation period could be cut approximately in half.”
“Based on this devise the rehabilitation plan now (1957) being carried out by the Dept. of Fisheries will transplant 10,000 barrels of disease resistant oysters from Prince Edward Island to the depleted areas of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia over a period of three years. The shape of the disease-resistant oysters to be transplanted is immaterial. They are required only as breeding stock and their progeny will acquire the usual market quality of the area in which they are planted.”
The Poorer Oyster
“Thus, only oysters of too poor a quality for market are being used for the transplant. There is an abundant supply of these poor-quality oysters growing in P.E.I. waters. They grow in such crowded conditions on soft bottom that their market value has been destroyed. The purchase of these oysters by tender by the Federal Dept. of Fisheries thus provides Island oyster fishermen with an additional source of income. Furthermore, the active fishing and removal of oysters from these over crowded beds will tend to improve the quality of the oysters growing on these beds in future and provide additional marketable stock.”
Started in May
“The first phase of the rehabilitation plan was carried out during May and June of 1957 when 1500 barrels of oysters were fished from Summerside Harbour by Oystercrats, Inc. and Fred Arsenault for sale by tender to the Federal Government. One thousand barrels of these oysters were transplanted in the Shippegan area of New Brunswick and 500 barrels in the Wallace-Malagash area of Nova Scotia.”
“The results of these transplants made in 1957 were so encouraging that in 1958 the Dept. of Fisheries plans to transplant 4500 barrels. Orders to supply these will be called for early 1958. The major portion of the 1958 transplant will go to the Mirimachi area of New Brunswick.”
“The high demand for disease free oysters has placed P.E. Island in a prominent position and is a boon for our oyster fishermen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.