“Prince Edward Island residents, who were beginning to think that Old Man Winter was losing his annual battle with the forces of spring, received an unexpected shock when they awakened yesterday morning to find the province reeling under the onslaught of a post-season blizzard.” -
The Guardian, 3 May 1957.
“Driven by a howling northwest gale gusting at times to over 50 miles per hour, the 8-inch snowfall piled rapidly into drifts, which by morning had blocked most provincial highways and obliterated every trace of winter’s recent retreat.
“Attempting to negotiate the highways in the face of the worsening storm, many motorists found themselves snowbound and were forced to either abandon their vehicles or remain in them for the night.”
Car ferry tied up
Canadian National Railway officials reported the car ferry Prince Edward Island, at present this province’s sole remaining link with the Canadian mainland, was tied up at Cape Tormentine, New Brunswick terminal for a period of over 12 hours; high winds, heavy seas and poor visibility prevailing in the Northumberland Strait necessitating the cancellation of all regular crossings between the hours of 3:50 am and 3:50 pm yesterday.
From 7:00 pm Wednesday until 7 am this morning only one regular flight was flown by Maritime Central Airways. This flight took off for Moncton at 11:00 am Thursday and returned early in the afternoon.
Government snowplows, which had been brought in to the central garage in Charlottetown for their annual overhaul, were returned to duty on all main highways, highway officials reported. Yesterday afternoon around a dozen plows were battling their way to the chief rural centres, encountering in many sections snow drifts said to be several feet deep. At a late hour last night, plows working from the city still had not reached Kensington or Souris at 7:30 pm.
Damaged lobster gear
Lobster fishermen on the Island’s north shore expect to find some of their gear considerably damaged as a result of the storm. Two large lobster boats were reported destroyed in the Cable Head area near St. Peter’s. At Rustico, Mr. Joseph Gaudin, manager of the Fishermen’s Cooperative, told the Guardian, most of the fishermen expected their traps would suffer considerably from the action of loose ballast placed in the interior of the wooden traps. Mr. Gaudin explained that such ballast is required when the traps are new. Later in the season when the traps become waterlogged, the ballast is removed.
Among conditions favouring a lessening of damage to the lobster gear, Mr. Gaudin noted the fact that at this stage in the lobster season it was customary for fishermen to set their traps in deeper water, eight to twelve fathoms, where they are less liable to feel the full effect of storm-tossed seas. The fact that the blow lasted only approximately twenty-four hours and churned-up but a surface swell, would also have a minimizing effect on the resultant damage to fishing gear, Mr. Gaudin observed. However, it is expected the full extent of the damage to fishing equipment on the Island’s north coast will not be known for several days.
