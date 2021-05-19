Here we are again.
Islanders collectively holding their breath and crossing their fingers in hopes we’ve dodged another bullet.
The news last week that an employee of a daycare centre in Charlottetown tested positive for COVID-19 certainly sent a chill down the backs of many.
The possibility the employee could have exposed not only their co-workers but the children (and their families) attending the centre has many of us feeling for everyone involved.
Now a large group of people have gone into isolation, hoping they don’t develop symptoms. Thankfully, the majority of the initial tests came back negative, but that doesn’t mean these individuals are out of the woods yet. They will have to self - isolate for two weeks and get tested twice more.
This moment should remind all of us just how quickly these situations can escalate. While this event has all of us shaken, as Islander we should be grateful how well our public health system is working to contain these potential outbreaks.
Dr Heather Morrison and her team have done well to manage the COVID-19 situation here on the Island. It hasn’t been easy. Islanders also need to recognize their own role in keeping PEI safe. By obeying public health measures and following self - isolation rules, the province has avoided the worst of this pandemic.
Both Dr Morrison and Premier Dennis King reminded Islanders last week that we are all one bad decision away from experiencing a serious outbreak. It’s important people continue to follow pubic health measures and the established self - isolation rules. As the vaccine rollout continues, we are inching closer to the end of this pandemic and the hope we can return to some kind of normal.
The hard work of Islanders has meant we have been able to enjoy a certain level of normal already. Let’s not drop the ball now.
But this latest episode also brings up the need for paid sick leave.
While the exact details about this case are not entirely known, it appears the daycare worker went to work feeling sick. They had been in contact with someone who had recently travelled out of the province. They are the main source here. That person initially tested negative for COVID, but apparently failed to continue to self - isolate before they developed symptoms. The daycare worker was infected and then went to work. While it is easy to condemn the daycare worker for being careless, and they do deserve a measure of responsibility here, we don’t know the worker’s personal circumstances. Maybe this person couldn’t afford to miss a day of work? When a person is living paycheque to paycheque, missing a day of work is a hard decision to make.
Right now, employees on PEI get a day of paid leave after five years’ of service and three days unpaid leave after three months’ service. That simply isn’t good enough. This pandemic has exposed a lot of things that need to change in our society and one of them is allowing people to take time off work when they feel ill and still get paid. People shouldn’t be punished if they get sick. So, maybe it’s time our government officials start discussing some kind of provincial program aimed at helping employers to offer paid sick leave to their employees so people won’t feel compelled to go to their jobs when they feel ill because they can’t afford to miss work.
That could help avoid future situations like what happened in Charlottetown last week.
