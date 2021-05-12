Potato planting season will soon begin in West Prince, and like last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact is on the minds of farmers.
“It shouldn’t be too bad on our farm,” said Morgan Smallman of J&J Smallman Farms Ltd in Knutsford. “When we’re cutting our seed, and grading our seed, we have lots of belts, and lots of places for people to stand, so we can keep our distance there. We brought in all our own seed ourselves. There are just two guys in the field doing the planting, and the other guys are out working the ground, we’re pretty spaced out.”
Darryl Wallace, of Wallace Family Farms Ltd in Cascumpec, is concerned about what could happen if a farm employee were to catch the virus. He’s heard tell of businesses over across that have had to shut down for at least two weeks because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and if something like that were to happen here, it wouldn’t be good.
“That would have a drastic effect here on the Island if a farm got COVID for the last two weeks of May, or the first two weeks of June, or the first two weeks of October when we’re digging them,” he said. “We only have a short window to get them in the ground and get them out of the ground, and if one of your employees got COVID, you’d be in an awful mess, I think.”
Farmers in the south eastern and central parts of the province have begun planting some of their crop, but right now, it’s mainly the primary tillage that’s been done, along with the spreading of manure, and planting cereal crops, like barley, and other grains.
Another issue that’s come up over the last year is how much acreage farmers will be able to plant. When farmers were in the process of signing their contracts with processors, it was predicted there would be a decrease of about 15 per cent. Once farmers started planting, however, that decrease wound up being roughly half that.
“It was very much a moving target back then, and still is. when you think about it,” said Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board. “A processing company has to anticipate what their needs are for 12 months. It was changing last spring, and even today is still changing. We all anticipate that by probably the first quarter of 2022, things are going to be a lot different than they were January of this year”.
Mr Wallace, who has contracts with Cavendish Farms, said despite that decrease, Wallace Family Farms Ltd did pretty well. The farm finished hauling the last of its 2020 crop to Cavendish Farms on May 6, where normally, crews would be hauling potatoes while they’re planting seed like Prospects, Russet Burbanks, and Dakota Russets. Mr Wallace said it’s nice to have that done before planting begins.
Unlike Cavendish Farms, potato farmers contracted with Frito Lay plant spuds with names that are a little more unique.
“There’s 21FL, 2137FL, 2053s, and there’s one this year called Lamoka,” said Mr Smallman. “We’ve had a little bit of it the last couple of years, but they put more of it on us this year. It’s a better yielder, and we had a good year with them last year, hopefully we can get the same results again this year.”
Mr Smallman said yields on his farm last year were good, and there’s about two and a half million pounds of crop from the 2020 season in the farm’s warehouses. Frito Lay will be taking the last of them some time in late July or early August.
Once crops are in the ground, farmers will have to contend with the rain, or lack thereof.
“We can’t afford another dry summer, it’s tough going with no rain,” said Mr Wallace. “That sun is so hot in August and the last week of July, it doesn’t take long to dry things up. We’ve got to get some more rain that time of year.”
Mr Smallman agrees.
“I hope for rainy nights, sunny days, and lots of heat,” he said. “Nobody’s out at night, so if we could get rainy nights, and sunny days, everybody’s happy that way.”
