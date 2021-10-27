The first month of the COVID-19 pandemic was rough for the Island’s construction industry, but things quickly picked up once those in the industry were deemed to be essential workers.
“We’ve been basically going three jobs at the same time for about a year and a half now,” said Grant Buchanan of Adams and Buchanan Construction. “It’s a lot. It gets to be too much some days, but we make it through.”
Andrew Garth, a co-owner of Ravenwood Stairs in Alberton and president of the PEI chapter of the Canadian Home Builders Association, said the company has been busy for almost two years straight.
“Prince Edward Island has been in a fairly significant housing crisis over the last little while, we’ve not enough homes for the people we have,” he said. “During COVID, the home renovation market really picked up. People couldn’t travel, and so they spent money on their own houses.”
Mr Garth said the first month of the pandemic was tough, but once home building was deemed essential, contractors adapted rather quickly. Workers maintained their social distance as much as possible, hand sanitizer stations were set up in the early days. After those first little speed bumps, things went back to business as usual.
This has meant anyone hoping to spruce up their home this fall is likely out of luck when it comes to finding contractors, electricians, construction workers, etc.
An increase in construction work has in turn led to other issues, like shortages in materials, and substitutions. Getting supplies, whether it be electrical cable, drywall, or plumbing pipe, has been difficult.
“There has been some issues getting some hardware, and slides, and things like that, and different kind of hinges and handles than the client would initially pick because stuff is not available,”said Tracy Perry of JP’s Woodworking in O’Leary. “Everyone is very understanding. They know that every industry is like that right now, we haven’t had anybody be upset or that kind of thing.”
These shortages are also causing delays in scheduling. Ms Perry said timelines are a little longer than normal, but not extreme, and that it’s been adding a week or two onto projects.
Another issue this year has been the increased price in lumber. Mr Buchanan said the cost of lumber has skyrocketed, though it hasn’t slowed the company down.
“We were buying it in bulk and keeping it ourselves instead going and picking up what we need,” he said. “We had to buy it early to have it so that we would have it. Coming on the end of the year, it’s going to impact the bottom line I would imagine, because we’ve been spending out this money and no money coming in for it.”
As with materials, there’s also been a shortage of labour. Ms Perry said everybody is spread thin right now because there’s just not enough tradespeople available.
“My husband went and looked at a job that there’s just no way he’s going to be able to do because he doesn’t have the time, but it’s a shame he can’t do it,” she said. “It sucks to have to turn down work, it really does, but it’s just not feasible to take it on, and I think all the contractors around are feeling that way too. It’s not just one industry, it’s all of them.”
